Stock Notice: Refurbished Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM

By Canon Rumors
canonrumors.com
 3 days ago

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

www.canonrumors.com

canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon LP-E6NH batteries at Adorama

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
canonrumors.com

Review: Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye 3D VR

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Bryan at The-Digital-Picture has completed his review of the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikkor Z 24-120mm F/4 S Lens Review

Adding to the S-Line of superior lenses for the Nikon Z mirrorless system, we have the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S zoom. This covers from a very useful ultra-wide 24mm to a moderately long telephoto 120mm, making this an ideal general-purpose optic. Be it landscapes, architecture or portraits this new lens should cover them all with ease. We have seen some spectacular lenses for the Z system, so let's couple this up with the 45MP Nikon Z7 II and see if Nikon is keeping up the high standards they have set for themselves, and we have come to expect.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Laowa RF 100mm F2.8 APO 2:1 Macro Review (D. Abbott)

Here is a Laowa RF 100mm F2.8 APO 2:1 Macro review. A third party lens for the EOS R system that seems to be rather interesting, and has an interesting price. Dustin Abbott posted his exhaustive Laowa RF 100mm F2.8 APO 2:1 Macro review. He says:. In conclusion, I’m more...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens Officially Announced

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens Officially Announced. The US price of the lens is $13,999.95 and now available for pre-order at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. Shoot for greatness with the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S from Nikon. Ideal for sports and wildlife and offering impressive reach with impressive speed, this super-telephoto lens is characterized by its bright f/2.8 maximum aperture and sophisticated optical, autofocus, and VR systems.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Rockstar 10mm f/8 and 27mm f/2.8 APS-C Lenses are Less Than $80

Chinese manufacturer Rockstar has released a set of incredibly affordable prime lenses that are both under $80. The manual focus 10mm f/8 Fisheye and 27mm f/2.8 pancake lenses are available for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Canon APS-C cameras as well as Micro Four Thirds. Rockstar 27mm f/2.8. Initially spotted by...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 Lens Review: Tiny, Mighty, And Cheap

There has been a lot of chatter and excitement surrounding the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 lens when it was announced as a special pairing (along with a special version) with the Z fc camera. As one of the smallest and lightest lenses released for the Z mirrorless system that comes paired with one of the shorter focus distances, the $297 “pocket” lens packs a lot of punch in a tiny and affordable package.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Affordable and Impressive Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 Lens

24mm lenses are highly useful, as they are generally about the widest focal length you can use before wide angle distortion begins to become really obvious. 24mm f/1.4 lenses generally run around $1,000 or more, but Viltrox's AF 24mm f/1.8 comes in at less than half that, and this excellent video review takes a look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Here are some Canon EOS R5 C specifications

Here are a lot of official specifications for the Canon EOS R5 C from Canon.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 Super Telephoto Lens, Learn More At B&H Photo

Photography News: Nikon’s all-new wide-aperture super-telephoto lens features top-of-the-line S-Line optics and Nikon’s best-ever Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings. B&H is excited to announce the release of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens. The all-new wide-aperture, super-telephoto lens features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, giving it an effective focal length of 560mm.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

New Nikkor Z 400mm F/2.8 TC VR S Full-Frame Super-Telephoto Prime Lens

Nikon has added a new full-frame super-telephoto prime lens with a built-in teleconverter to its line-up of lenses available in the Nikon Z mount. The 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S prime lens has a long reach already but when you activate the built-in 1.4x teleconverter, the focal length of the lens expands to 560mm.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Nikon announces Z 400mm f/2.8 with built-in teleconverter

Late Tuesday night, Nikon announced the upcoming NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a high performance super-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z system that opens creative possibilities for professionals photographing sports and wildlife. The lens features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, allowing a focal length of up to 560mm, and weighs only 6.5 pounds.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Answers The Top Demands of Professional End-Users

MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera that implements sought after features such as Cinema RAW Light internal recording as well as Frame and Interval recording modes. The added features allow the EOS C70 to be better paired with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III workflows, and come as a direct result of end-user feedback from professionals.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S: a new prime for sports and wildlife

Designed as a solution to moments when there is no second chance to get a shot, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S makes a nice pair with the Nikon Z 9. Price for the lens? $13,999.95. A high performance super-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z system, the...
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Canon’s EOS R5C is a 2-in-1 stills and cinema camera

Canon has announced a new camera that brings cinema-grade video capabilities to a conventional full-frame mirrorless body. The EOS R5C looks a lot like the EOS R5, which in turn looked a lot like a Canon DSLR, but it’s much bulkier in the back. This is to accommodate an active cooling system so it can shoot for long stretches without overheating.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

What’s next for the Canon Cinema EOS line?

When I first reported back in May, 2021 that a Canon EOS R5 C was...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Adorama is hosting a Canon EOS R5 C Live Panel Review today at 3 PM EST

Adorama will be hosting a live event via Facebook to talk about the Canon EOS R5 C. You do not need a Facebook account to watch the event.
ELECTRONICS
birdsasart-blog.com

Anita North Loves Her Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 II!

A fourth straight cloudy morning turned into another very long, very excellent morning photo session with the afternoon off. We started doing pleasing blurs of incoming Brandt’s Cormorants. The action was non-stop. With her skeet shooting experience, Carolyn Johnson was a natural. We worked in manual mode with shutter speeds in the 1/20 to 1/60 sec. range and set the ISO so that we were reading +1 2/3 stops off the green water. Easy peasy. When we downloaded at brunch, everyone’s biggest problem was that they were keeping too many pearling blurred images! Then we headed to the cliffs where dozens of breeding plumage adult Pacific-race Brown Pelicans showed up and posed. Cafe Vahik is great not only because they serve large portions of great-tasting, wholesome food, but they have electric outlets and do not mind us staying to work on images for as long as we want. Try the Del Norte Salad! Yikes, I almost forgot: fast, free WiFi!
PHOTOGRAPHY

