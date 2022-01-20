Windjammers 2 is Out Now, Animated Launch Trailer Released

Check out the trailer for The Anacrusis, the sci-fi, four-player, cooperative first-person shooter that is available now on PC (Steam Early Access, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store), as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Game Preview, and is available with full crossplay between platforms. The Early Access and Game Preview launch serves as Season Zero for The Anacrusis, introducing players to the first four survivors of the alien attack across the first three episodes of the game's story. In this first act, teams of four players explore The Isolode, a massive luxury starship stranded at the edge of explored space and infested with aliens.

