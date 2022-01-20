ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Windjammers 2 is Out Now, Animated Launch Trailer Released

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotemu’s long-awaited arcade sports sequel Windjammers 2 is now available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Check out the launch trailer below...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Free To Play Launch Trailer

The Player Unknown Battlegrounds are open for everyone, do you have what it takes to become a survivor? Play PUBG for free starting today!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Astroneer Switch Version Launch Trailer

Nintendo and System Era Softworks present the launch trailer for the Switch port released yesterday Astroneer. This confirms that the sandbox adventure has survived the jump to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Astroneer is also available for PS4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Shenmue: The Animation is Releasing on February 5

Shenmue has been loved and adored by many over the years for introducing many ideas are now synonymous with modern gaming. Unfortunately, the first two games are a tad bit dated for people to pick up and enjoy, though it seems people who were wary of the dated gameplay of the first two Shenmue games but were interested to follow the story of Ryu Hazuki can finally enjoy it in a different form.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windjammers 2#Out Now#Xbox One#Google Stadia
Gamespot

Shadowman Remastered Launch Trailer

What do you get when you combine Voodoo mythology, an interdimensional war for the souls of humanity, and Jack the Ripper? SHADOW MAN: REMASTERED takes the cult classic and brings it to modern gaming platforms with modern trappings like 4K widescreen support, anti-aliasing, and a host of other stunning improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Cuphead Show! Premieres February 18th, First Trailer Revealed

Announced back in 2019, Netflix has confirmed that The Cuphead Show! will premiere on February 18th. Based on Studio MDHR’s run and gun platformer, it features Cuphead and Mugman as they delve into all kinds of misadventures. Check out the first trailer below – the animation and atmosphere are incredibly on point.
TV SERIES
IGN

In Nightmare - Release Date Trailer

In Nightmare launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 29, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, including some of the puzzles, as well as some of the challenges that await.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
beincrypto.com

RoboHero Trailer Release

RoboHero is a new dimension of the metaverse. It’s the first play-to-earn mobile game, based on NFT, fully integrated with Terra blockchain. The game is being created by three crypto specialists Jakob Stefanek, Patryk Kempinski, and Matt Kula. Overview. The goal is to provide users with the highest quality...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Infernax - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Infernax, the retro-style RPG, launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, demons you'll encounter, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Not For Broadcast - Release Date Teaser Trailer

Not for Broadcast, the high-pressure propaganda TV simulator game, leaves early access and is headed to PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store on January 25, 2022. Not for Broadcast is set in an alternate 1980s Britain where a radical government rises to rule with an iron fist and snarky rhetoric.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Prime Video releases red-band trailer for Legend of Vox Machina animated series

Rowdy misfits-turned-mercenaries become unlikely heroes in the red-band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina, a new adult animated fantasy series coming to Prime Video. The series has an inspiring origin story. A group of professional voice actors used to get together to play Dungeons & Dragons, and when actress Felicia Day (Eureka, The Guild) heard about the game, she invited the actors to play in a livestreamed format for her YouTube channel, Geek & Sundry. (Day herself played a guest role as a human wizard named Lyra.) Voice actor Matthew Mercer served as Dungeon Master, and the campaigns took place in a fictional world he created called Exandria. The web series Critical Role was born.
TV SERIES
rockpapershotgun.com

Season 2 of Netflix's Dota animated series is out now

The edgy animated adaptation of Valve's silly wizard war MOBA Dota 2 has returned, with the full second season of Dota: Dragon's Blood now live on Netflix. Dragon Knight, Mirana, and their friends return to fight Terrorblade, having committed the classic Dota mistake of letting a late-game carry farm uninterrupted until they're stacked. Should've kept ganking him before he ate all those dragons, nerks.
COMICS
vooks.net

Bidoof’s Big Stand is the latest Pokémon animation short, out now

While we await Pokémon Legends Arceus later this month, The Pokémon Company has put out an original animation for the other god Pokémon, Bidoof. Bidoof’s Big Stand is available to watch now on YouTube and here’s what they say about it: “A bumbling Bidoof with a tendency to bite off more than it can chew finds itself between a rock and a hard place as it embarks on a journey to find its place in the world.” It’s over 8 minutes long, and quite funny – check it out below.
COMICS
IGN

Windjammers 2 - Animated Launch Trailer

Check out the animated launch trailer for Windjammers 2, which showcases the action sports game's 10 characters. The video game sequel features new characters, stages, and moves, along with an arcade mode, minigames, and more. Windjammers 2 is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Anacrusis - Early Access Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Anacrusis, the sci-fi, four-player, cooperative first-person shooter that is available now on PC (Steam Early Access, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store), as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Game Preview, and is available with full crossplay between platforms. The Early Access and Game Preview launch serves as Season Zero for The Anacrusis, introducing players to the first four survivors of the alien attack across the first three episodes of the game's story. In this first act, teams of four players explore The Isolode, a massive luxury starship stranded at the edge of explored space and infested with aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “The Godfather” Trilogy 4K Release

Paramount Home Media has premiered the trailer for the upcoming “The Godfather” trilogy 4K re-release timed for the 50th anniversary of the original 1972 film. The original film will score a limited theatrical re-release on February 25th while March 22nd is the launch date for both the 4K UHD Blu-ray trilogy box-set and the new 4K restorations of all three films in digital storefronts.
MOVIES
IGN

Rescue Party: Live! - Launch Trailer

Take another look at Rescue Party: Live! in this launch trailer which showcases various environments, levels, and more that you can expect in this cooperative adventure game, available now on PC. In Rescue Party: Live!, the cooperative adventure for 1 to 4 players, make the right moves, coordinate with your team to rescue people in danger, and save as many lives as possible in a race against time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monopoly Tycoon - Launch Trailer

Monopoly Tycoon is available now on iOS and Android. Watch the trailer for a look at this simulation builder game where you must build your empire by making investments starting in Atlantic City, acquiring property, managing investments, completing missions to get rewards, expanding your portfolio, unlocking cities, and more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy