ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Camp Cope to release album, share new song

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Cope have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Running with the Hurricane and will be...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Hatchie Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Quicksand”

Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has announced a new album, Giving the World Away, and shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. She’s also announced some North American tour dates. Giving the World Away is due out April 22 via Secretly Canadian. Check out “Quicksand” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Soul Glo Announce New Album Diaspora Problems, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Philadelphia hardcore outfit Soul Glo have announced their fourth album. It’s called Diaspora Problems, and it arrives March 25 via Epitaph. The band have shared lead single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” ahead of the new LP, along with a music video. Check it out below, and scroll down for Diaspora Problems’ artwork and tracklist.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Cope#Planet#Run For Cover Records#Specialist Subject
Pitchfork

Bogdan Raczynski Announces New Album Addle, Shares Songs: Listen

Electronic musician Bogdan Raczynski has announced the new album Addle, which gets released March 18 via Planet Mu. The record follows 2019’s Rave ’Till You Cry and the 2007 studio album Alright! Below, listen to two entries from the album, “Ladde” and “Dleda.”. “Calm is...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run For March 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Big Dreams And Faded Dreams”

Dolly Parton is back on the country music scene. The country legend has announced the release of her 48th solo record Run, Rose, Run, set to be released on March 4. Along with the announcement, she has released the album’s lead single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” Parton said in a statement. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about.” Check out the fun tune with its accompanying lyric video below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

HO99O9 Share New Travis Barker Produced Song And Video “Battery Not Included” From Upcoming Album

HO9909, pronounced as horror, released a new song and video, “Battery Not Included”, which was produced by none other than Travis Barker. The band says, “There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return. I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red & within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any.” The song is a short 3 minutes of intense beats with heavy drums as Barker makes his presence known in the song. The video was very trippy, with tingling visuals that were centered on the human eye, with many visuals in between. There is a sweet spot in the song where everything calms down and the video portrays the band in a joyous relaxing moment on rocks by the water, softly saying “Nothing’s Ever Perfect”, before it takes off again on the intense beats to finish off the song. The band is set to tour with Slipknot, which kicks off in May Watch the video below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Spin

Avril Lavigne Announces New Album Love Sux, Shares New Song ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Avril Lavigne detailed her forthcoming Love Sux, which is out on February 25 through Travis Barker’s DTA Records. The eight-time Grammy-nominated pop punker also released the record’s fourth track, “Love It When You Hate Me” that features blackbear. Following the release of Love Sux‘s first single, “Bite Me,” the singles are Lavigne’s first new music since 2019. Love Sux is her seventh studio album, which is available for pre-order now.
TV SHOWS
The FADER

Babyface Ray announces new album Face, shares new song with Pusha T

There's a new Babyface Ray album on the way. Face, the Detroit rapper's follow-up to last year's Unf*ckwitable, will be released on January 28. Along with today's announcement, he's sharing the album's lead single, "Dancing With The Devil," which features Pusha T and Landstrip Chip. In the video, Babyface Ray stars in a heist gone wrong. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
power106.com

Earl Sweatshirt Releases New Album ‘SICK!’

Earl Sweatshirt is back with new music. Check out his first album in four years. The project is called ‘SICK!,’ and includes 10 tracks with features from The Alchemist and more. “Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Haunted Shores (Periphery) share new song “Hellfire;” debut album arriving in March

Instrumental death/black metal project featuring Periphery’s Mark Holcomb and Misha Mansoor will release their debut full-length effort, Void, on March 11th via 3DOT Recordings. Their upcoming debut album is their long-awaited follow up to 2015’s Viscera EP. To celebrate the announcement, the project has unveiled the song “Hellfire.”
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Abbath unleashes new song “Dream Cult;” new album arriving in March

Abbath has announced his overall third-length album, Dread Reaver, will be released on March 25th via Season of Mist. To celebrate the album announcement the Norwegian metal legend has unleashed a Francisco Munoz-directed video for the first single, “Dream Cult.” The follow-up to 2019’s Outstrider was produced by Endre Kirkesola, Abbath, and Dag Erik Nygaard at Dub Studio in Kristiansand and Bergen Lydstudio. Kirkesola and Nygaard also engineered the forthcoming effort.Abbath and Kirkesola mixed the record while the mastering was done by maestro Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Rob Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Guerilla Toss Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Cannibal Capital”: Watch

Guerilla Toss have announced their new album. The band’s latest is called Famously Alive, and it’s out March 25. After releasing their previous three albums on DFA, the new one is coming via their new label home of Sub Pop. Today they’ve shared the first single from the album “Cannibal Capital,” and it arrives with a new video directed by Lisa Schatz. Watch it, and find their upcoming tour dates, below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Destroyer Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Tintoretto, It’s for You”

Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, and shared its first single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You,” via an atmospheric video for it. LABYRINTHITIS is due out March 25 via Merge. David Galloway directed the “Tintoretto, It’s for You” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist and Destroyer’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Agathodaimon Share Song From First New Album In 9 Years

Agathodaimon have released a music video for their new single "Ain't Death Grand", which comes from their first new album in nine years, "The Seven" (out March 18th). Sathonys had this to say about the new song and video, "'Ain't Death Grand' was the first song we've written together after our reunion, so it rightfully became the first video clip. Especially as it acts as an excellent teaser for what's still to come.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy