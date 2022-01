A Texas man wanted in connection to the August 2020 shooting death of a Salina man is in custody, according to police. Authorities in Texas arrested Jacob Martin Leos, 22, of Justin, on Jan. 11, according to Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester. He is one of four suspects being held in connection to the shooting death of Camilo Renaldo Ramirez on August. 23, near the intersection of Front Street and E. Iron Avenue in Salina.

