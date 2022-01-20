Coral Springs Resident Wins Miss South Florida Fair

Congratulations to Coral Springs own Alana Scheuerer who was crowned Miss South Florida Fair this past weekend.

Alana grew up in Coral Springs attending Maplewood Elementary, Sawgrass Springs Middle and Coral Glades High schools before heading to Florida State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and a master’s degree in American Dance Studies. It was while she was preparing to pursue her master’s degree when Alana learned about the Miss America Organization. The organization is one of the nation’s largest providers of scholarship assistance to young women, allowing Alana to continue her education. Of her participation in the Miss America Organization, Alana says it has built her confidence, provided networking opportunities, and allowed her to develop social initiatives that she is passionate about. This is why she created Turn up Artistic Participation (TAP) where she provides school visits, public speaking, and event hosting to further promote the arts. Alana’s passion for dance was cultivated right in Coral Springs at the Xpress Yourself Dance Studio!

From exciting arts programming, events, culture, diversity and the best restaurants in South Florida, Alana is proud to represent Coral Springs, the city she calls home!

Alana’s crowning achievement as Miss South Florida Fair earned her $5,000 to use towards existing student loans and makes her eligible to compete in the Miss Florida pageant held in Lakeland Florida this June.

To learn more about Miss South Florida Fair Alana Scheuerer visit www.alanascheuerer.com.