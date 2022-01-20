ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Resident Wins Miss South Florida Fair

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cHz8_0dr4G5g600

Congratulations to Coral Springs own Alana Scheuerer who was crowned Miss South Florida Fair this past weekend.

Alana grew up in Coral Springs attending Maplewood Elementary, Sawgrass Springs Middle and Coral Glades High schools before heading to Florida State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and a master’s degree in American Dance Studies. It was while she was preparing to pursue her master’s degree when Alana learned about the Miss America Organization. The organization is one of the nation’s largest providers of scholarship assistance to young women, allowing Alana to continue her education. Of her participation in the Miss America Organization, Alana says it has built her confidence, provided networking opportunities, and allowed her to develop social initiatives that she is passionate about. This is why she created Turn up Artistic Participation (TAP) where she provides school visits, public speaking, and event hosting to further promote the arts. Alana’s passion for dance was cultivated right in Coral Springs at the Xpress Yourself Dance Studio!

From exciting arts programming, events, culture, diversity and the best restaurants in South Florida, Alana is proud to represent Coral Springs, the city she calls home!

Alana’s crowning achievement as Miss South Florida Fair earned her $5,000 to use towards existing student loans and makes her eligible to compete in the Miss Florida pageant held in Lakeland Florida this June.

To learn more about Miss South Florida Fair Alana Scheuerer visit www.alanascheuerer.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game’s great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez’s hand rested on Ortiz’s shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Florida#Miss America#Art#Florida State University#Maplewood Elementary#Hospitality Management#American Dance Studies#Miss South Florida Fair
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

26
Followers
114
Post
439
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy