Kaylah Rahman, current sophomore and recipient of the UIW Provost Academic Scholarship, loved the idea of continuing the family legacy at UIW. A: My junior year of high school was when I started going on campus tours to find the perfect fit for me. I had toured many different schools before UIW, including other campuses in San Antonio, but when I finally visited UIW it checked off so many boxes I was looking for in a university. My family had also previously mentioned how my great grandma went to UIW back when it was an all-girls college, so I loved the idea of being able to continue a family legacy. I knew UIW would be the best university for me because of the tight-knit community and home-away-from-home feeling I get while on campus.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO