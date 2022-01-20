ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

States with looser gun restrictions have higher number of homicides, suicides: study

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l0aQ_0dr4DpeI00
© Atlanta Police Department

States with more relaxed gun laws have higher rates of firearm-related homicides and suicides, according to a new study from the nonprofit advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

California, Hawaii, New York and Massachusetts were all among the eight states with the tightest gun laws and the lowest rate of gun-related deaths. California came in the number one spot for restrictive gun laws, and Hawaii and Massachusetts reported the lowest number of gun deaths.

On the other end of the spectrum, the study listed 13 states as falling significantly below the national average on both gun deaths and restrictive gun laws. Louisiana, Missouri, Wyoming and Mississippi were rated as the states with the highest rate of deaths caused by gun violence. Mississippi was rated as the top state for both the weakest gun laws and the highest death rate.

Everytown said they compiled the study by analyzing the 50 most important policies in each state and categorizing those laws from the highest level of impact to the lowest. They also analyzed figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Health Statistics and WONDER Online Database.

"What this project does, is show what we've been saying for years: Gun laws save lives," Nick Suplina, senior vice president of law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, told CNN. "We think this is going to be a really important tool for lawmakers, reporters and advocates that have been looking for the kind of visual tool that can make that case clearly."

The study also notes that even states that have highly restrictive gun laws are seeing firearm deaths going up due to guns coming across state lines. It notes that when guns from another state are found at crime scene, four out of five come from states with weak background check laws.

The study comes after the United States reported over 20,000 gun deaths in 2021, making it one of the deadliest years on record, according to investigate organization The Trace.

Comments / 668

Ken
3d ago

What a bogus "study" full of holes you can throw an elephant through.If you can't see them your intelligence is in question.

Reply(35)
505
TONY Stark
3d ago

that's why if you take NY, chicago, DC, LA, out of the equation we are one of the lowest gun violence countries in the world. fake news!!!

Reply(44)
340
John Highlander
3d ago

The study was actually derived from a professor at Harvard that openly stated his biased on the study. he further more went on to EXCLUDE that most shootings were A: done in self-defense and B: the homicides were contributed to firearms used against home owners that had no firearms of their own (such as armed robbery). The studies were conducted in cryptic methods that are still unknown today and the "factual" data appears to be based off emotionally charged engineering vs actual statistics. Let's not forget the elephant in the room and see where stabbings and murder in other methods also increased in areas where draconian laws have been in place. these rates went up AND the gun violence increased in the places that set these measures. Non-biased studies prove time and time again that an armed society is a polite society and it's with that ideology that I believe that setting laws to disarm or even limit yourself of firepower is counterproductive to not only your freedom but your very

Reply(6)
118
Related
CBS Philly

New Study Finds States With Weaker Gun Laws Have Higher Rates Of Gun Deaths

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study found that states with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths. Everytown for Gun Safety compared each state’s rate of gun deaths in 2020 with the policies they say are proven effective in preventing gun violence. It found a direct correlation between weaker gun laws and higher rates of gun homicides, suicides and accidental killings. New Jersey was in the top 10 for the strongest gun laws. Delaware and Pennsylvania were both characterized as making progress.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
Time Out Global

No new restrictions for NSW, despite high case numbers

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet says no new restrictions will be introduced in NSW, despite calls from some sectors that more rules are necessary as the state weathers the current Omicron outbreak. “We believe the current settings are proportionate to the current situation,” Perrottet said at a January 18 press conference....
PUBLIC HEALTH
1350kman.com

AP: Deaths in central Kansas were double homicide, suicide

LARNED, Kan. — Authorities investigating a triple homicide in central Kansas have determined that a man fatally shot his estranged wife and his 12-year-old son before killing himself. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 44-year-old Jon Smith arrived at Shala Smith’s Larned home around...
LARNED, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Homicides#Suicide#Cdc#Cnn
Nature.com

Prenatal origins of suicide mortality: A prospective cohort study in the United States

Most suicide research focuses on acute precipitants and is conducted in high-risk populations. Yet, vulnerability to suicide is likely established years prior to its occurrence. In this study, we aimed to investigate the risk of suicide mortality conferred by prenatal sociodemographic and pregnancy-related factors. Offspring of participants (N"‰="‰49,853) of the Collaborative Perinatal Project, a U.S. population-based cohort of pregnancies enrolled between 1959 and 1966, were linked to the U.S. National Death Index to determine their vital status by the end 2016. We examined associations between sociodemographic factors during pregnancy, pregnancy complications, labor and delivery complications, and neonatal complications with suicide death coded according to ICD-9/10 criteria. By the end of 2016, 3,555 participants had died. Of these, 288 (214 males, 74 females) died by suicide (incidence rate"‰="‰15.6 per 100,000 person-years, 95% Confidence Interval [CI]"‰="‰13.9"“17.5). In adjusted models, male sex (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰2.98, CI: 2.26"“3.93), White race (HR"‰="‰2.14, CI"‰="‰1.63"“2.83), low parental education (HR"‰="‰2.23, CI"‰="‰1.38"“3.62), manual parental occupation (HR"‰="‰1.38, CI"‰="‰1.05"“1.82), being a younger sibling (HR"‰="‰1.52, CI"‰="‰1.10"“2.11), higher rates of pregnancy complications (HR"‰="‰2.36, CI"‰="‰1.08"“5.16), and smoking during pregnancy (HR"‰="‰1,28, CI"‰="‰0.99"“1.66) were independently associated with suicide risk, whereas birth and neonatal complications were not. Consistent with the developmental origins of psychiatric disorders, vulnerability to suicide mortality is established early in development. Both sociodemographic and pregnancy factors play a role in this risk, which underscores the importance of considering life course approaches to suicide prevention, possibly including provision of high-quality prenatal care, and alleviating the socioeconomic burdens of mothers and families.
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Luckiest – and Unluckiest – States

Is there a correlation between the state where you live and how lucky you are? It might. It might seem that way. Your chances of dying in a car crash or other accident; your employment and financial status; your lifespan; and even your chances of winning a lottery — which might be considered the ultimate […]
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buzzfeednews.com

Alleged Capitol Rioters Are Getting In Trouble For Guns And Other Violations After Going Home

WASHINGTON — Joshua Pruitt’s curfew violations had stacked up in the year after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection and allowed to go home on strict conditions. The final straw for the judge was a string of seven violations around the holidays, with Pruitt’s GPS monitor repeatedly showing that he was not where he was supposed to be, sometimes for hours overnight.
WASHINGTON, DC
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

California school superintendent targeted with death threats for investigating photo of kids with swastikas

A California high school superintendent said she and her colleagues have faced “daily” death threats after launching an investigation into a photo that showed several students sporting swastikas and Nazi symbols.A photo that began circulating on social media in December last year showed eight white students with thick, black swastikas and other Nazi symbols painted onto their torsos, reported Insider.The students also appeared to be holding alcoholic beverages and were apparently at a house party.Wheatland Union High School district superintendent Nicole Newman, in a video message uploaded to Facebook on 31 December, said she and her team were investigating the...
DRINKS
The Hill

The Hill

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy