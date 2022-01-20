OneWeb and Hughes Announce Agreement to bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband Service to India
NEW DELHI/LONDON/GERMANTOWN, Md., 20 January 2022 (OneWeb PR) — OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, and Hughes Network Systems LLC (“Hughes”), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced a strategic six-year Distribution Partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services...parabolicarc.com
