OneWeb and Hughes Announce Agreement to bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband Service to India

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI/LONDON/GERMANTOWN, Md., 20 January 2022 (OneWeb PR) — OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, and Hughes Network Systems LLC (“Hughes”), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced a strategic six-year Distribution Partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services...

Loft Orbital Signs Agreement with Airbus to Procure More than Fifteen Arrow Satellite Platforms

Tangible proof of What’s Next in Space: the entire space ecosystem working together to deliver the best space possible. TOULOUSE, France, 14 January 2022 (Airbus PR) – Airbus has been contracted to supply space start-up Loft Orbital with more than fifteen satellite platforms derived from the Airbus Arrow platform. Arrow is the foundational satellite platform of the OneWeb constellation. There are 394 Airbus Arrow platforms in orbit for the OneWeb constellation and a further 254 are being produced to complete the 648 spacecraft required by OneWeb. With this acquisition, Loft Orbital confirms its intention to make the Airbus Arrow platform a true workhorse enabling its service business model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EarthDaily Analytics Announces Mission Partners for the EarthDaily Satellite Constellation

Industry-leading partners to construct ground-breaking satellite constellation enabling super-spectral imagery, scientific-grade data, and value-added analytics with daily global coverage. VACOUVER, B.C., January 18, 2021 (EarthDaily Analytics PR) – EarthDaily Analytics Corp. (“EDA” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company pairing cutting-edge Big Data tools with proven Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Northrop Licenses NASA Technologies for On-Orbit Satellite Servicing

Northrop Grumman has closed a licensing agreement with NASA to use three agency-developed technologies for future missions of servicing satellites in orbit. NASA said Wednesday the transfer of its gripper tool, client berthing system and fluid transfer coupler to Northrop is part of an effort to advance the satellite servicing concept.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Historic agreement will bring U.S. pork products to India

U.S. pork producers received great news Monday evening when U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India. This historic agreement has removed a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade.
AGRICULTURE
Orbit Fab secures deal to refuel Astroscale’s satellite-servicing robots

WASHINGTON — Astroscale U.S., a provider of on-orbit services to extend the life of satellites, has signed an agreement to use Orbit Fab’s in-space refueling tankers, the companies announced Jan. 11. Orbit Fab, a startup offering “gas stations in space,” will refuel Astroscale’s geostationary satellite servicing spacecraft known...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OneWeb, Hughes confirm India plan

Broadband constellation operator OneWeb has confirmed its relationship with Hughes Network Systems and detailed its plan to serve India’s towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in those hardest-to-reach areas, playing a critical role in bridging the digital divide. Hughes Network Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colorado-based EchoStar.
TECHNOLOGY
Echostar unit, OneWeb partner to provide LEO connectivity services across India

Echostar's (NASDAQ:SATS) subsidiary Hughes Network Systems and OneWeb, a low Earth orbit satellite (NYSE:LEO) communications firm announce a 6-year distribution partner deal to provide LEO connectivity services across India. OneWeb will connect towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in hardest-to-reach areas, playing a critical role in bridging the digital...
TECHNOLOGY
NanoAvionics Launched 3 Satellites, Including One of the largest CubeSats Ever Built, Aboard SpaceX Transporter-3 Mission

Satellites for Sen (16U), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology are all operational. Company plans launch of 14 satellites in 2022, including the industry’s first commercially available modular microsat bus (MP42) VILNIUS, Lithuania, 20 January 2022 (NanoAvionics PR) – NanoAvionics, a leading...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astroscale U.S. and Orbit Fab Sign First On-Orbit Satellite Fuel Sale Agreement

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 (Orbit Fab PR) — Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space™ refueling service provider and Astroscale U.S. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. and market leader in securing long-term orbital sustainability, today announced a commercial agreement to refuel Astroscale’s Life Extension In-Orbit (LEXI™) Servicer in geostationary orbit (GEO); LEXI is the first satellite designed to be refueled.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sen Launches First Satellite of its UHD Video Constellation

LONDON (Sen PR) — Sen announces its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today [Thursday] at 15.25 UTC, 10.25 EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Alpha Blue Ocean Announces the Launch of WiSeSat by WiSeKey on the Space X’s Transporter 3 mission

DUBAI (Alpha Blue Ocean PR) — Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse and financial partner of WISeKey (Tickers: SW: WIHN and US: WKEY), announces the new technological breakthrough of the Swiss group led by Carlos Creus Moreira. On January 13, 2022, WISeKey launched the audacious project to generate the first NFT from space…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Satellites
Technology
World
Country
India
Bharti-backed OneWeb collaborates with Hughes to offer satellite internet in India

Bharti-backed low earth orbit satellite internet company OneWeb has announced that it has signed a 6-year agreement with Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) to distribute its internet services in the country. The company is said to start offering satellite-based internet services in India by mid-2022 and will offer high-speed...
ELECTRONICS
Wyvern Brings Business Intelligence to New Markets Using Compact Satellites

Wyvern raises USD $4.5M and enters Y Combinator, paving the way for access to affordable hyperspectral imagery from space. EDMONTON, Alberta, January 17, 2022 (Wyvern PR) — Wyvern, a space data company making hyperspectral imagery accessible and affordable, announced today its acceptance into the Y Combinator accelerator after closing an oversubscribed USD $2.25M seed round led by MaC Venture Capital, with an additional USD $2.25M raised through earlier pre-seed funding and support from the Government of Canada. Soma Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures, Gaingels, Unpopular Ventures, and Matt Mickiewicz invested alongside lead MaC Venture Capital.
INDUSTRY
Qualification Testing of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Program

MAHENDRAGIRI, India (ISRO PR) — Today, January 20, 2022, High Thrust VIKAS Engine for Gaganyaan programme has successfully undergone qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. With regard to the Vikas engine qualification for the Gaganyaan Programme, two engines have...
ECONOMY
COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office’s Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar

IRVINE, Calif., January 20, 2022 (ICEYE PR) – ICEYE US, a subsidiary of ICEYE, the global leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This contract enables ICEYE US to participate in the NRO’s evaluation of commercial remote sensing companies operating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.
IRVINE, CA

