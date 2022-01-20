OneWeb and Hughes Announce Agreement to bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband Service to India

Tangible proof of What’s Next in Space: the entire space ecosystem working together to deliver the best space possible. TOULOUSE, France, 14 January 2022 (Airbus PR) – Airbus has been contracted to supply space start-up Loft Orbital with more than fifteen satellite platforms derived from the Airbus Arrow platform. Arrow is the foundational satellite platform of the OneWeb constellation. There are 394 Airbus Arrow platforms in orbit for the OneWeb constellation and a further 254 are being produced to complete the 648 spacecraft required by OneWeb. With this acquisition, Loft Orbital confirms its intention to make the Airbus Arrow platform a true workhorse enabling its service business model.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO