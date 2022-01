Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar in Montgomery County dressed in bright orange and red. Police responded to the 2300 block of Plyers Mill Road, in Silver Spring for the report of a residential burglary on Dec. 29, 2021. The investigation by detectives determined that an unknown male entered the open garage of a residence and stole an electric bicycle, according to Montgomery County Police. The suspect then fled the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO