Rock Music

Sometimes, Album Cover Art Is the Thing

By Robrt L. Pela
Phoenix New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of people I’ve told this to get it; usually they’re other record collectors. Eric Kohler certainly understood. In his groundbreaking survey of midcentury album cover art, In the Groove: Vintage Record Graphics 1940-1960, Kohler explains how in the late 1940s, when the LP medium was still new, record covers...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

theartsdesk.com

Album: Cat Power - Covers

It is what it says on the cover... — Well, as far asCovers is concerned, things don’t look great. It’s four years since Wanderer, Marshall’s last collection of (almost all) original tunes, so she might have been expected to come up with something of her own in the meantime. Instead, her new album starts well and has a few decent tunes within, but it soon retreats into overly tasteful and insubstantial background music.
MUSIC
Chronicle

Deluxe albums: Commerce before art?

In the modern music landscape, there seems to be one constant: an influx of ever-growing “deluxe” albums that have little reason to exist. June 11, 2021, Migos released “Culture III” after three years of anticipation. Six days later, they dropped the deluxe version of the album. June 25, 2021, Doja Cat released “Planet Her.” Only two days later did she drop the deluxe version of that album. Some albums, such as Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” received three different deluxe treatments.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Cat Power on Her New Album “Covers” and the Influence of Her Grandmother

One note twirled out from singer Cat Power’s tongue and it’s clear: the artist is a genre unto herself. When the songwriter, also known as Chan Marshall, offers her voice in melody, it’s like a homemade amalgamation of different woods: birch, cedar, maple, applewood (folk, rock, blues, bluegrass), all fused and nailed together to create some echoing birdhouse tone that’s completely singular. It’s a mystical-going-on-mythical combination that many in Marshall’s wake have attempted to mimic or adapt. But that’s the thing with singularity, there’s but one, simply by definition. And so Marshall strides and stumbles through life knowing this, whether or not she admits it to herself out loud, knowing she’s a one-of-one, which must be both paradise and fraught. All the while still, Marshall continues to release glorious new work, both original and cover albums, applying her unique lens overtop each composition. Marshall’s latest offering, Covers, is a new record of just that, with a release date a mere week before her 50th birthday.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Why Is The Weeknd an Old Man on His New ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover?

With world-renowned artist The Weeknd putting out a new project, many of his biggest fans are piecing together why he is depicting himself as an old man in his album's cover art. While an explanation from the artist may never come, here is what some believe the artist is trying to portray in his latest work.
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: iDKHOW, Current Joys, John Moreland

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing cases to surge in Arizona, resulting in many folks choosing to stay home out of an abundance of caution. For those who happen to be vaccinated, boosted, and consider spending a night out at a concert an acceptable risk, there are a number of noteworthy artists performing this week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101 WIXX

Halsey teases cover of tATu’s “All The Things She Said”

Halsey revealed they did a little more than sample a tATu song when creating their 2019 song “Nightmare” — they apparently went ahead and recorded their own cover, as well. Taking to TikTok on Friday, Halsey shared that the chorus from “Nightmare” contains elements from tATu’s 2002...
MUSIC
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX
KGET

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival organizers said in a statement, adding that the event is “thoroughly planned.” *** Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Dionne Warwick Opens Up About 60-Year Career, Social Media, And More

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick talked with the OneHundred podcast this week, opening up about her six-decade career that includes a masterful musical marriage with the all-star production/writing team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. The icon even talked about how she hilariously uses social media to connect with a new...
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Watch Janet Jackson’s Untold Story | Premieres on LifeTime 1/28

JANET JACKSON celebrates the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album and one of the best-selling, highest-earning artists in music history. Lifetime and Philo bring you full, unprecedented access to the global icon, Janet Jackson, in an intimate, honest, and unfiltered look at her untold story. The two-night documentary event, JANET JACKSON., premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c […]
CELEBRITIES

