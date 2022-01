The full version of Meta Quest v37 is rolling out from today with a handful of new features to talk about. Firstly, there’s support for a brand new keyboard – Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Once v37 is installed you’ll be able to enable support for the device in Quest’s experimental features settings, meaning your headset will track the position of the device and show you it inside VR. This is the first new keyboard to be added to Quest since the feature debuted with the Logitech K830 last year. We just launched a guide on the best keyboards for Quest, so expect an update to that soon.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO