Google is working on an AR headset, report says

By Sean Keane, Andrew Morse
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is building an augmented reality headset, according to a Thursday news report, part of the search giant's desire to take on Meta, Microsoft and Apple in the growing AR and virtual reality space. Code-named Project Iris, the headset-development...

CNET

The metaverse is just getting started: Here's what you need to know

You've probably heard a lot about the metaverse recently. Earlier this week, Microsoft recently said it would buy ActivisionBlizzard for $69 billion, explaining the deal was part of an expansion into metaverse. Last year, Facebook rebranded itself as Meta, a nod to the social network's ambition to be a prime mover in the next step in the internet. Rec Room and world-building games, like Roblox and Minecraft, all get rolled into discussions of what the metaverse is.
CNET

Apple mixed-reality headset's launch could get pushed to 2023, report says

Apple is considering pushing back the launch of its mixed-reality headset by at least a few months, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg. Apple was planning to unveil the headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and then put it on sale later in the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were familiar with the situation. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it tough to stick to those goals, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private, Bloomberg said.
Cult of Mac

Apple might be forced to push VR/AR headset back to 2023

One of the most hotly anticipated products of 2022 could be delayed until 2023, according to an unconfirmed report. Apple’s VR/AR headset might not be announced until late this year and not ship until next year. Mechanical and software problems reportedly delayed the device, which supposedly will offer both...
SlashGear

Apple’s future AR/MR headset may be years ahead of the competition

Over the past few months, rumors of work on an Apple augmented reality/mixed reality (AR/MR) headset have shaped up to be quite exciting. According to a recent report that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo prepared for investors, the upcoming Apple AR headset may require the same level of computing power as the MacBook Pro. Kuo has also stated that the device should offer performance much higher than that of the latest iPhones.
Apple Insider

Apple AR headset will need same 96W charger as MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the forthcomingApple AR headset will use a 96W charger with the same specification as used by the 14-inch MacBook Pro.
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are solid headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many, they’re worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they’ll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
T3.com

The Apple AR/VR headset will put a MacBook Pro on your face

If you've been wondering why the predicted price of the Apple AR/VR headset is reportedly $1,000 to $3,000, a new report makes it clear: you're going to be strapping a high-end Mac to your face. In a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by MacRumors, the Apple AR headset is so powerful it needs the same 96W power adapter as the 14-inch MacBook Pro.
xda-developers

Google reportedly working on tap-to-transfer feature for media in Android 13

Android 12L hasn’t been officially released yet, but that isn’t stopping Google from working on the next major release, Android 13 (which is internally codenamed “Tiramisu”). We’ve already covered some of the features currently in the works for Android 13, but now details are public about another possible change — a “tap to transfer” feature for media playback.
South Florida Business Journal

Magic Leap targets health care customers with new AR headset

Magic Leap selected four health technology companies – including one South Florida venture – to have early access to its new augmented reality headset. Miami-based Heru, an artificial intelligence powered platform to diagnose and correct vision problems, is among the ventures that will begin to work with a Magic Leap 2 before the product becomes commercially available later this year. The second-generation headset is a light weight, wearable computer that enables people to see, hear and touch digital content in the physical world. The value of the device hasn't been announced, but the Magic Leap 1 sold for upwards of $2,200.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple May Delay Its Virtual Reality Headset Until Next Year, Report Says

Apple is reportedly weighing whether to push back the debut of its hotly anticipated virtual reality headset until late 2022 at the earliest. Although Apple has never publicly confirmed work on a headset, analysts increasingly believe it could become a big new product category for the company. The debut is...
imore.com

Report: Expect Apple's AR/VR headset to cost north of $2,000

Apple is rumored to have a new AR/VR headset in the works. Reports from last week suggest we might have to wait until next year for a product announcement. Prices are expected to be more than $2,000. Apple's much-rumored AR/VR headset was recently rumored to have suffered a potential delay...
Electronic Engineering Times

XR (VR/AR) Headset Shipments to Grow 10x by 2025

Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Extended reality (XR) headset shipments are projected to grow by about 10 times from 11 million units in 2021 to 105 million in 2025, according Counterpoint Research. Extended Reality (XR) headset shipments are projected to grow about 10 times from 11 million units...
CharlotteObserver.com

Apple’s $2,000 VR/AR Headset to take on FB, Google in Metaverse

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is reportedly preparing to take on its biggest tech rivals in a bid to conquer the metaverse, the virtual world that appears to be coming. A key element in the computer giant's arsenal will be its AR/VR headset. Analysts have been predicting that...
CNET

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Microsoft said Monday it has a deal to take over video-game giant Activision Blizzard Monday, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. Microsoft is already a behemoth in the video-game industry through its Xbox hardware and longtime interest in buying up video-game development studios. With Activision Blizzard, it is taking on one of the industry's biggest developers while it is mired in scandal, facing accusations of discriminating against its female workforce and fomenting a "frat boy" workplace culture.
