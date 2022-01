Imagine if work got done by itself. No Monday blues. No deadlines. Sounds almost too good to be true and yet one ingenious employee made the impossible dream possible. Reddit user u/Throwaway59724 shared how he automated his 90k/year job, leaving him to lead a relaxed life. At a time when the pandemic has taken a toll on all of those reporting to work and those working remotely, this IT employee has been living the life we can only dream of. His job is to transfer company files including digital documents, photos, and so on, on a daily basis to the cloud and then verify their fidelity. The company believed what he was tasked with was an 8-hour job but he found a way to automate it and needed just ten minutes at his desk. "I automated my job over a year ago and haven't told anyone," he titled the post.

