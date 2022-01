For many years, game developers, and particularly those who dabble in the world of online competitive shooters, have faced an uphill battle when it comes to cheat detection. Despite the creation of many new anti-cheat programs over the years, I think it would be fair to say that none of them have ever stayed in front of the disingenuous part of the gaming community for long. In fact, most never seem to get ahead of them at all! – It seems, however, that with Battlefield 2042, EA may have finally found a 100% perfect solution to the cheating problem!

