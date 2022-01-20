ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WisGOP Statement on One Year Anniversary of Joe Biden’s Inauguration

By Republican Party of Wisconsin
Urban Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Madison, WI] – On the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:....

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Elections
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Farrow
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy