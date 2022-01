Move over Tamagochi. This “digital organism” can live in nature and survive any weather without any human intervention while looking great at night, too!. Art installations that blend technology and nature are nothing new, but many simply take inspiration from nature in terms of design or structure. These installations also take up a lot of time and effort to maintain, not to mention electricity that could be used for more important purposes. That’s where Werc’s collection of light and sound installations comes in, taking inspiration from nature not in the way they look but in the way they “live” in nature, just like normal biological critters.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO