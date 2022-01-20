ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Mavis Staples Perform ‘Friendship’ With Jeff Tweedy & Friends At Sky Blue Sky

JamBase
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Wilco had Wednesday off from performing at their Sky Blue Sky destination event in Mexico, frontman Jeff Tweedy led his solo band through an afternoon set on the Heaven Beach stage. Famed vocalist Mavis Staples helped the group close out their 22-song performance with “Friendship,” one of the last songs...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Cloud 9, Jeff Tweedy Address Refund Policy For Wilco Sky Blue Sky Festival In Mexico

Wilco-hosted destination event Sky Blue Sky is due to take place at Riviera Maya, Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel resort from January 17th–21st. As with all events set to take place amid the Omicron variant’s current surge, fans, artists, and promoters alike have been forced to remain on their toes and adapt to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
ENTERTAINMENT
brooklynvegan.com

Wilco & Jeff Tweedy respond to calls for Sky Blue Sky refunds

Wilco are scheduled to bring their Mexico concert vacation, Sky Blue Sky, back this year, beginning next week on Monday, January 17 in Riviera Maya. When the fest was announced back in May, the Covid situation was very different than the present, with the Omicron variant sending cases surging to all time highs across the country. Waxahatchee, Mountain Man, and Julian Lage have all since dropped out of the fest (Soccer Mommy and Ohmme will replace them), and some fans, worried about being unable to fly home after testing positive in Mexico, have started a petition asking for the option of getting refunds. So far, they haven't been successful; fest promoter Cloud 9 says in the Covid updates section that "Your Sky Blue Sky vacation is non-refundable," and Rolling Stone reports that a January 1 email to attendees from Cloud 9 reads, "economic realities restrict us from offering full refunds." The email gave the option to transfer tickets to people on the waitlist, with Cloud 9 offering to waive transfer fees.
CELEBRITIES
wfpk.org

Wilco joined onstage in Mexico by Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy & Mavis Staples!

Well, some folks have had a particularly good vacation!. Sky Blue Sky, Wilco‘s all-inclusive destination festival, has returned to Riviera Maya, Mexico. In addition to Wilco headlining three sets, the lineup also includes performances by Spoon, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy solo, Tank & The Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neil Francis, plus Spoon‘s Britt Daniel‘s DJ set.
Stereogum

Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors

Last night, PBS aired the 7th annual Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony. Wilco were inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo, and the band were on hand to perform “California Stars” with an all-star cast that included Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast. Bill Callahan also took the stage at the event (which took place back in October) to cover “Sky Blue Sky,” with some help from Wilco’s own Nels Cline. Watch below.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Neil Young
Person
Mavis Staples
Stereogum

Watch Wilco Play “Cut Your Hair” With Stephen Malkmus & “Kamera” With Britt Daniel At Sky Blue Sky

Wilco have covered Pavement’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain hit “Cut Your Hair” before. But last night, they did it with Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus himself. Wilco have been bringing out guests like Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, and Mavis Staples at their Sky Blue festival in Mexico, and for their third and final set, they got Malkmus and Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who joined in “Kamera,” the most Spoon-esque Wilco song — you might say he turned their “Kamera” on. Watch fan-shot clips from the performance below.
JamBase

Wilco Welcomes Stephen Malkmus, Mavis Staples & More At Sky Blue Sky

Wilco was joined by a bevy of guests including Pavement‘s Stephen Malkmus, legendary vocalist Mavis Staples, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel and Chicago-based keyboardist/vocalist Neal Francis on Thursday for their final performance of Sky Blue Sky 2022. The band delivered a 23-song show and didn’t play any repeats over the course of their three concerts at the destination event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
JamBase

Club d’Elf Details New Album ‘You Never Know’ & Shares Single

Club d’Elf will release a new double album entitled You Never Know on April 1. The Boston-based collective led by founding member Mike Rivard shared a video for the lead single, “Dervish Dance.”. Inspired by Rivard’s life-threatening illness he experienced while deep in Amazon, You Never Know finds...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Sky Blue Sky#The Hard Rock Hotel#Tank The#Stuffinourhouse
JamBase

Playlist: Jeff Tweedy Golden Smog Songs

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will rejoin the supergroup Golden Smog in April for two-sold out shows at First Avenue in Minneapolis. The concerts mark Tweedy’s first appearance with the all-star band since 2008. Originally scheduled in 2020 to be part of First Ave’s 50th anniversary, the concerts in April...
JamBase

Reed Mathis Joins Pink Talking Fish At Sweetwater Music Hall

Pink Talking Fish welcomed special guest Reed Mathis to share the stage at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California on Friday night. Mathis sat-in on guitar during the Phish/Talking Heads/Pink Floyd tribute act’s second set and encore at the Bay Area Venue, which also hosted Pink Talking Fish on Saturday and Sunday.
JamBase

Eric Krasno Shares ‘Lost Myself’ Single

Eric Krasno released a new single, “Lost Myself.” The track is set for the Grammy-winning guitarist and Soulive co-founder’s upcoming solo album, Always, arriving on February 4 through Mascot Label Group. Krasno heralded Always with the single, “So Cold” in June 2021. The new LP sees Eric...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
JamBase

Billy Strings Shares ‘Love And Regret’ Video

Guitarist Billy Strings released an official music video for “Love And Regret.” The Grammy-nominated song appears on Strings’ 2021 studio album, Renewal. Ballad “Love And Regret” earned a nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category. Additionally, Renewal is up for the Best Bluegrass Album award. Penned by Billy and Aaron Allen, Strings and his band debuted “Love And Regret” live at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on February 18, 2021. Twenty-one more live versions have followed as per Phantasy Tour.
PORT CHESTER, NY
JamBase

Watch 5 Memorable Jam Cruise Collaborations

Jam Cruise will aim to set sail once again in 2023 following the last voyage in 2020 on Jam Cruise 18 before the 2021 and 2022 excursions were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As January has been when the longrunning and beloved seafaring festival has been held in the past, JamBase takes a look at five memorable Jam Cruise collaborations from the past decade. The pro-shot, officially shared videos are the subject of this week’s Sunday Cinema.
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy