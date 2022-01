The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded a $73,200 grant to Boise State for the purchase of a food waste digester at Southfork Market dining hall. The digester will allow the university to process uneaten food from the dining hall, diverting an estimated 24 tons of food annually from the landfill. The system will break down food waste into a liquid, which can then be discharged safely into the sewer system. Money from the grant will also be used to fund educational materials and waste stream separation stations in Southfork Market.

