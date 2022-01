Today, UrbanTurf is taking a look at what we think will be the three metrics that will determine the direction of the DC-area market in the coming months. The main theme of the market in the coming year will be something that homebuyers are all too familiar with: a dearth of homes for sale. In late 2020, there was about a 1.5-month supply of homes for sale in the DC region, historically one of the lowest inventories on record. December 2021 looked at that number and said hold my beer, as data last week revealed that the housing supply fell to its lowest level in 20 years last month. More homes will hit the market as spring approaches, but the influx likely won't be enough to satisfy homebuyers on the hunt.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO