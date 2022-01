Greensky Bluegrass‘ new album, Stress Dreams, howls to life like something conjured from the darkest corners of the soul. After the last two years, that’s certainly a place familiar to us all, though it remains to be seen if this stretch of time is going to have contributed as much growth for everyone else as it seems to have on the band for this disc. Some of Greensky’s finest work comes from an almost tortured musical viewpoint, so it would certainly be understandable if the band delivered an entire album of mournful, raw songs that fans already connect with so perfectly. Instead, the band delivered its most lyrically cerebral, musically diverse—yet somehow united—effort to date.

