(Press release from Mayhew Tools) Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is proud to announce their sponsorship of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Pole Award for the 2022 season. This will be the hand-tool manufacturer’s fourth consecutive year sponsoring the Pole Award, which recognizes the driver with the fastest time in the qualifying rounds, and their crew. The winning driver will receive a one-thousand-dollar check, and the crew chief of the winning driver will be given a Mayhew Dominator® heavy-duty curved pry bar, dubbed ‘The Big Stick’ due to its 54” length and 13 lbs. of overall weight.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO