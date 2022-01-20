ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy is for paedophiles, UK government seems to be saying while spending £500k demonising online chat encryption

By Gareth Corfield
theregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinion The British government's PR campaign to destroy popular support for end-to-end encryption on messaging platforms has kicked off, under the handle "No Place To Hide", and it's as broad as any previous attack on the safety-guaranteeing technology. Reported by us well in advance last year, the £500k campaign...

www.theregister.com

The Drum

M&C Saatchi hired by government for anti-encryption campaign targeting Meta

The UK government has appointed M&C Saatchi to run an “aggressive” ad campaign aimed at winning over public opinion against Meta’s end-to-end encryption plans. The campaign will accuse Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner Meta as well as other encryption services of “blindfolding” police investigations and inform the public that encryption makes it hard to identify pedophiles and terrorists.
Cult of Mac

UK plans dramatic ‘publicity attack’ against encryption

The U.K. will spend taxpayer money on a dramatic “publicity attack” against end-to-end encryption, according to a new report. The country apparently hopes to sway public opinion before taking further steps to crack down on the security feature. A major focus of the campaign will be child safety....
Laredo Morning Times

Revealed: UK Gov’t Plans Publicity Blitz to Undermine Privacy of Your Chats

The UK government is set to launch a multi-pronged publicity attack on end-to-end encryption, Rolling Stone has learned. One key objective: mobilizing public opinion against Facebook’s decision to encrypt its Messenger app. The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency — a spin-off of Saatchi and Saatchi,...
WebProNews

UK Government Planning Full Media Assault on End-to-End Encryption

The UK government has hired a high-powered ad agency for a full-fledged assault on end-to-end encryption (E2EE). The UK government has long been opposed to E2EE. Despite the importance of E2EE in virtually every aspect of digital life, critics criticize it for making it harder to catch criminals. Politicians in the US, the UK, and other countries often call for encryption backdoors to be created, seemingly oblivious to the mathematical impossibility of simultaneously having strong encryption that protects government officials, journalists, civil rights activists, and everyday users, while also providing authorities with a backdoor.
Mac Observer

Report Reveals UK Government Push to Attack Encrypted Messengers

The UK government is planning an advertising campaign to attack messaging apps that use end-to-end encryption. The details were published via Rolling Stone over the weekend. The documents reveal the government department is aiming to shift public opinion against Facebook’s encryption of Messenger. One proposed idea is a physical campaign that implies child endangerment. In privacy circles this subject is commonly referred to as one of the “Four Horsemen of the Infocalypse.”
pymnts

UK Data Watchdog Sides Against Gov’t in Encryption Debate

The U.K.’s data watchdog has sided against the government’s campaign to delay end-to-end encryption for private messaging. As UK Tech reported Friday (Jan. 21), the British government has lent its support to the “No End to Hide Campaign” launched by child safety advocates, arguing that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) stops law enforcement from uncovering harmful content such as child abuse imagery.
Computerworld

UK government ignites debate over privacy vs. safety

Most technologists understand that end-to-end encryption in messaging keeps people safe and empowers commerce. But the UK government is launching a publicity blitz to have that layer of protection removed. The decision will affect every nation the UK does business with, including those that still value the right to privacy...
The Guardian

End-to-end encryption protects children, says UK information watchdog

The UK data watchdog has intervened in the debate over end-to-end encryption, warning that delaying its introduction puts “everyone at risk” including children. The Information Commissioner’s Office said strongly encrypting communications strengthens online safety for children by reducing their exposure to threats such as blackmail, while also allowing businesses to share information securely.
The Independent

MI5 had evidence that Arron Banks ‘ordered surveillance’ of information commissioner, MP claims in Commons

MI5 gathered evidence that Arron Banks ordered “intrusive surveillance” of the information commissioner during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Labour MP has alleged.Liam Byrne used parliamentary privilege to name Nigel Farage’s former Leave.EU ally during a wider debate on how wealthy people use British courts to silence journalists and regulators.He told the Commons: “I have been told Elizabeth Denham, who was the information commissioner at the height of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, was warned by counterterrorism officers that MI5 had evidence that she was under active intrusive surveillance ordered by Mr Arron Banks, so her office had to be swept.”But...
Brookings Institution

How the pandemic has exacerbated online privacy threats

Driven by lockdown policies and a fear of contracting COVID-19, many individuals have moved to seek online alternatives for many of their offline activities over the pandemic, leading to a surge in online traffic—and increased tracking by commercial and public websites. These websites then share the data they collect with third parties, who aggregate the data to create user profiles for advertising purposes. Many of these third parties are unknown to users and have access to users’ data without their explicit consent. Additionally, while users may agree to share one specific data type with a website, an aggregation of various data types across many different websites can enable third parties to use advanced data analytics to make very precise inferences about sensitive aspects of users’ lives. Such practices have enabled increased commercial and state surveillance that consumers have little awareness or control over. This significantly elevates privacy concerns about consumer welfare in the rapidly-digitizing world we live in today. In response to such concerns, legislative efforts such as Europe’s General Data Protection Rule (GDPR) and its American counterpart, California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have sought to curb data collection and sharing with third parties.
