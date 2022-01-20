Tabla player Badal Roy, known for his cutting-edge jazz collaborations, dies at 82

Set in New York City the early 1880s, this ten-part costume drama is basically an American Downtown Abbey, complete with rich and poor, power brokers and household workers. This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli. "The Gilded Age," which premieres Monday on HBO, is a 10-part costume drama series co-created and co-written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield. Fellowes created and wrote "Downton Abbey," and "The Gilded Age" is basically the American "Downton Abbey." And somewhat surprisingly, it works very, very nicely. The series is set in the early 1880s in New York City. It's not the same gilded age story as in the book by Mark Twain, who coined the phrase that gave the era its name, the age of instant fortunes and the explosive growth of industry. But it's the same time period, and it blends its fictional characters with some historical figures, as did "Ragtime" and "Deadwood."

