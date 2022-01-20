ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabla player Badal Roy, known for his cutting-edge jazz collaborations, dies at 82

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadal Roy, a tabla player who worked with both Miles Davis and Ornette Coleman as they explored trailblazing electric sounds, died on January 18. He was 82. His death was confirmed to NPR by his niece, Piali Roy. In 1968 Roy moved from East Pakistan to New York City,...

jazztimes.com

Badal Roy 1939 – 2022

Badal Roy, a tabla player who transcended his roots in traditional Indian music to become a groundbreaking percussionist in the world of jazz and improvisational music, died January 19. He was 82. His death was announced on Twitter by his niece, Piali Roy. Location and cause of death were not...
Billboard

Lisa Roy, Influential Audio Production Executive, Dies

Lisa Roy, a beloved audio production and communications executive, peacefully died Dec. 31 at her home in Marina Del Rey, Calif. Her brother broke the news on Facebook. Her age was unknown. Roy got her start in the music industry as co-founder of Ground Control Studios, a multi-room facility on...
