Buddy Odor

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a woman in my mid-20s. In the last year, I’ve noticed that a number of my core friends have begun to exhibit traits and values that I don’t really identify with. I do my best to show up for them, but when I go through a hard time, they don’t...

freeweekly.com

KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Buddy

The #BettyWhiteChallenge is making a difference at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society. This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Betty White. Mankato dog goes viral on social media. Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST. Simon, the local...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Learning Buddies shines by connecting generations

If you watch the news these days, the state of what's happening in the world can seem overwhelmingly negative. That's why I want to share an experience that is a shining example of human connection. I have been a second-grade teacher for 33 years and have had the pleasure of...
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Person
Sonja Lyubomirsky
Person
Amy Alkon
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
KTTS

KTTS RICK’S RESCUE BUDDIES: KACIE

KTTS Rick’s Rescue Buddies is presented by our good friends at Foreman Mechanical Heating & Air. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri wants to re-introduce you to Kacie!. Kacie is a 1-year-old, Boxer mix that was found as a stray. She is very calm, mature and affectionate. Kacie loves people and would make a wonderful family dog! Kacie gets along well with people but would love to do a meet&greet with animals! She can’t wait to meet you!
#College
La Crosse Tribune

Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Unsung Heroes: A History of American Immigrants" This is the true story of Ann Mae’s grandparents, parents and her Uncle Dick as the unsung heroes in her life. Through their caring and supportive relationships, these pioneers from Europe survived many hardships, were productive, and enjoyed life amid difficult times. Why were so many people coming to America? How long was the journey? What did they find when they arrived in this strange, unknown land?
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

New York restaurant apologises for allowing Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated two days before positive Covid-test

A New York restaurant has apologised for allowing former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated at the eatery two days before she tested positive for Covid-19. New York City regulations state that diners must provide proof of vaccination before entering restaurants. But nobody appeared to check if the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee was vaccinated before she dined at Elio’s on Saturday night on Manhattan’sUpper East Side. The manager of the Italian restaurant, Luca Guaitolini, said in a statement on Monday that they “are taking this isolated incident — and unfortunate oversight — very seriously”. “Elio’s adheres to...
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
freeweekly.com

Harmony Of Titans: ‘Phoenix Ascending’ for Haas, Schmidt

If you read about the lives of pianist/composer Heather Schmidt and Paul Haas, music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, you might wonder how they ever found time to perform together. Haas, as his fans in Northwest Arkansas know, helms not only SoNA but Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra in...
wgnradio.com

New To Lou Too – Pan Buddy

The Pan Buddy has a handle to help you pick up pans easier. It adds leverage and support while you hold a pan by keeping your wrist in a natural position. The Pan buddy is 16.99 and you can find out more at housesmartsradio.com.
The Independent

How Burns Night started and how it’s celebrated

Burns Night brings to mind forkfuls of peppery haggis and wee drams of whisky but the history of the festivities is often taken for granted.The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. While it was first organised by his close friends and family as a memorial dinner, the night has since morphed into an event for Scots at home and around the world.It is celebrated with traditional Scottish fare, folk music and renditions of Burns’s poetry.Who was Robert Burns?“Rabbie” Burns penned more than 550 poems and songs before his death...
