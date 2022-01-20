ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Moroso Valve Cover Hardware Kit

By Engine Builder Staff
enginebuildermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoroso has introduced Part # 68834, Valve Cover Hardware Kit, fits Moroso No. 68455 Valve Covers on...

www.enginebuildermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
meddeviceonline.com

Tech Talk - LFN Series Solenoid Valve

The Lee Company's solenoid valve features a unique flow path geometry and fast switching response which allow for a fully swept volume to ensure sample integrity and test processing efficiency. Furthermore, the LFN Series is constructed of inert materials to further enhance system performance and compatibility with a broad range of assays. Download the full article to learn more.
ELECTRONICS
Redmondmag.com

CES 2022 Best Enterprise Hardware

This year's annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas, has come to a close. Despite many big names pulling out due to the ongoing pandemic, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, there was still much to show off in the world of tech at this year's show despite the pared-down feel.
ELECTRONICS
ptonline.com

Iris Valve Regulates Material Flow

The Lorenz Iris Valve is used to control the flow of powders, granules, flakes or crystals in production equipment like hoppers, bins, dryers, blenders, bulk bag unloaders and vertical pipe lines. The Double Locking Series is available in aluminum with a mild steel, zinc-plated rotating ring. The locking lever is manufactured from aluminum. Polyurethane-coated nylon diaphragms are standard.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studs#Washers#Valve Covers#Brodix Pb 2005#Pb 1200#1202 Sonny
inputmag.com

RetroArch will introduce emulation hardware focusing on the N64

The market for functional emulation software/hardware is quickly expanding. Playmaji’s Polymega console might be one of the most recognizable devices in the space and offers compatibility with games from older systems that include the NES, SNES, Sega Saturn, and original Playstation. And then of course, the Analogue Pocket provides a prestige, retro handheld gaming experience at a price. Now another competitor will attempt to enter the field — RetroArch, a company that is know for its “frontend software for emulators, game engines, and media players,” seeks to produce a physical device.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Get 50% Off These Headphones That Fit Inside Your Ski Helmet

Pulling off aerial feats may seem like cake work for veteran snowboarders, but most people watching them forget the amount of concentration that’s needed to land them correctly. Music certainly helps, but most headphones aren’t practical for snowboarding, which is why you need to know about the OutdoorMaster Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Helmet Drop-in Headphones. They’re designed specifically for skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets. Best of all, there’s a 50% discount that drops its price down to $35. Originally $69.99, use coupon code ‘ATFJT6OU’ to snag 50% off and pay only $35. That’s less than the cost of snowboard rentals at most places....
ELECTRONICS
enginebuildermag.com

Ford Kent 1600 Crossflow Fabricated Aluminum Valve Cover with a Billet Rail

Moroso has introduced Part # 68200, valve cover for Ford Kent 1600 Crossflow cylinder heads. Designed to fit Formula Ford and other applications that Ford Racing Part No. M6582-16K fits. This valve cover is 2-7⁄8″ tall at the tallest section of the valve cover and is fabricated entirely from superior quality aluminum which makes it ultra-lightweight.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: Does Razer’s Zephyr Mask Really Live up to Its Main Task?

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 just got surprising price cuts

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon had an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods earlier this month. How good were the AirPods deals on Amazon, you ask? Every model including hot new AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were on sale at the lowest prices in months. In fact, Amazon’s AirPods Pro...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Here’s every single COVID home test kit in stock now at Amazon

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes Rating: 5 Stars FDA-AUTHORIZED FOR HOME USE: The On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test uses a shallow nasal swab for maximum comfort. Indicated for children as young as 2 years old when administered by an adult, and for all people 14 and older to self-perform. GET YOUR TEST REIMBURSED BY PRIVATE INSURANCE. LEARN MORE AT LETSONGO.COM/FREE BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 $24.00 Buy from Walgreens $24.00 So many people right now are looking for COVID home test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering...
SHOPPING
Eurogamer.net

Looking forward: hardware accessibility

Welcome to another of our pieces looking forward to 2022. Today: the crucial question of hardware accessibility. I'm a conscientious objector in the console wars, so don't expect me to drop any bombs. I'm a fan of both Xbox and PlayStation, but the flag of accessibility is essential to plant in no-man's land.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy