Moroso Valve Cover Hardware Kit

The market for functional emulation software/hardware is quickly expanding. Playmaji’s Polymega console might be one of the most recognizable devices in the space and offers compatibility with games from older systems that include the NES, SNES, Sega Saturn, and original Playstation. And then of course, the Analogue Pocket provides a prestige, retro handheld gaming experience at a price. Now another competitor will attempt to enter the field — RetroArch, a company that is know for its “frontend software for emulators, game engines, and media players,” seeks to produce a physical device.
