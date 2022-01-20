ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Maersk Line, Limited Tanker Makes Nighttime Rescue in Aegean Sea

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew of a Maersk Line, Limited tanker conducted a nighttime rescue of a mariner who was in the water for 24 hours after his vessel capsized in the Aegean Sea. Details of the December 22 rescue involving the U.S.-flagged MT Maersk Peary, while en route to Antartica via the Suez...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

gcaptain.com

Madrid Bridge to Discharge Damaged Containers in Charleston, ONE Says

The MV Madrid Bridge is expected to arrived in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday where the plan is to discharge scores of damaged containers after its container collapse incident in the North Atlantic Ocean earlier this month, the ship’s operator reported Friday. Madrid Bridge will berth in Hugh K....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
AFP

French lone Atlantic rower drops off map

A 75-year-old Frenchman attempting to row across the Atlantic, has not given any sign of life since early Friday when he was near the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, his friends said Saturday. He was last heard of north of the Madeira islands off the northwest coast of Africa, and heading towards Ponta Delgada in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores.
SPORTS
gcaptain.com

U.S. Marshalls Ready To Arrest Luxury Cruise Ship For Unpaid Fuel Bill

By K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) The Crystal Symphony, a luxury cruise ship operated by financially-strapped Genting Hong Kong , will be seized to repay $1.2 million in unpaid fuel bills if it docks in Miami Saturday, amid reports the vessel is being diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. court issued an arrest warrant.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

It’s rare to see a yacht that isn’t white. Or if the owner’s adventurous, navy. On the very rare occasion, maybe battleship gray. Arksen’s new 85-footer is breaking all the rules with a superstructure that retains its original shiny aluminum finish—actually, it’s first sanded, lacquered and then left exposed. That industrial look is becoming more common inside modern offices and even homes, but it’s the first for a yacht. That’s because the 85’s attempting to find a new type of owner, both through its look and design, as a yacht that appeals to a younger mindset, one that doesn’t mind a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
gcaptain.com

VB-10000 Breaks Tow, Runs Aground in Mexico

After completing the historic Golden Ray wreck removal in late October, the U.S.-flagged heavy lift vessel VB-10000 has now run into trouble down in Mexico. The VB-10000 departed in St. Simons Sound, Georgia in early November shortly after removing the final section of the capsized car carrier. But while under tow to its next job at Mexico’s Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field, the ship apparently broke from free from its tow lines on January 3 and has grounded just offshore of Cuidad del Carmen, according to a report by Fleetmon.com. There are no crew members on board.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
gcaptain.com

American Cruise Lines Building 12 New Coastal Cruise Ships for U.S. Market

Domestic small ship cruise operator American Cruise Lines on Monday announced plans to construct 12 new ships that will “more than double” the nation’s capacity for domestic coastal cruises. The new U.S.-built fleet, the centerpiece of what the company calls “Project Blue,” will operate exclusively in the...
SALISBURY, MD
cruiseradio.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Reduces ‘Free At Sea’ Perks

Norwegian Cruise Line guests who are used to getting the popular “Free at Sea” promotion will soon learn that the package isn’t as valuable as it once was. As of Tuesday, January 18, the cruise line has reduced the value of two of the perks within the promotion — the specialty dining and the wifi.
TRAVEL
gcaptain.com

Photos Show Madrid Bridge Cargo Collapse as Ship Unexpectedly Departs Charleston

After arriving at the Charleston anchorage late Wednesday with about 80 containers collapsed on deck, AIS ship tracking data now shows the Madrid Bridge is underway again off the coast of Georgia. We’re also now getting our first look at the extent of the container collapse, taken while the vessel at the Charleston anchorage.
WGN News

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal […]
MIDDLE EAST
gcaptain.com

Hornblower Acquires Two Major Offshore Vessels Now Available For Charter

The Global Leader in Experiences and Transportation will offer the two Multi-Purpose Supply Vessels for hire/charter, expanding the company’s government and commercial portfolio under the Seaward Services’ brand. The acquisition supports the company’s overall business strategy of providing business-to-business solutions within the ferry and transportation industry. Press...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Suez Canal Has Record Year Despite Ever Given Saga

By Verity Ratcliffe (Bloomberg) More ships traversed the Suez Canal in 2021 than ever before despite its temporary blocking by a 400-meter-long vessel and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Volumes are expected to continue to rise this year and again after a project to expand the waterway is completed, said the Suez Canal Authority.
INDUSTRY

