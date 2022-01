On January 13, President Biden gave an update on the government’s plan to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests, including a timeline for when the companion website would launch. Biden said at the time that the website was on track to launch “next week,” referring to the week starting on January 16, and it seems that estimate was spot-on. The online ordering portal is now live, though the public won’t be able to submit their orders until later on in the week.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO