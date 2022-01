Jon Hamm is feeling a bit neglected in a recently released Apple TV+ commercial. The tongue-in-cheek spot, shared to social media Friday before airing on broadcast TV throughout the weekend, features the Mad Men alum relaxing in his home while scrolling through the streaming platform’s star-studded slate of offerings. In doing so, the actor realizes he’s on the outside looking in as he rattles off the various top-tier performers with Apple TV+ projects, which is a list that does not include himself. Addressing the camera, Hamm says, “Hey, Apple, did I do something to offend you? I mean, Samuel L. Jackson, Billie...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO