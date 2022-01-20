ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pamela Anderson Is Splitting With Her Husband of One Year

By Tatiana Siegel
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNv2C_0dr41EJs00

Pamela Anderson is a single woman, once again.

The Baywatch actress is splitting with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard husband of little more than a year, a source close to the couple says. Anderson is filing for divorce in her native Canada, where the couple had been living since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 in a ceremony on the grounds of Anderson’s Vancouver Island home.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” says the source, who dubbed the brief union a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out.

Anderson’s five marriages — and subsequent divorces — have sparked endless fascination. She famously married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters in January 2020, only to call it quits 12 days later. And her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 — serves as the basis for Hulu’s upcoming series Pam & Tommy . (Anderson did not participate in the series, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, and was opposed to its production. Lee is said to have consulted with Stan on his portrayal.) Anderson also was previously married to Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.

She began dating Hayhurst in September 2020, seven months after her split from Peters. Anderson, an animal rights activist, bonded with Hayhurst over that shared interest. The bodyguard was also a builder for RASTA Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Canada.

Anderson has left their shared home and is currently living in Malibu and spending time with her sons.

Neither Anderson nor Hayhurst could be reached for comment.

Comments / 20

Related
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
Radar Online.com

Pamela Anderson's Fifth Husband Was 'Unkind' & 'Unsupportive,' Reason Behind Actress' Latest Divorce Exposed

Pamela Anderson is getting a divorce because her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst was a "d--k" — at least that's the narrative someone close to the actress is attempting to spin. The 54-year-old Baywatch star is ending her marriage to Hayhurst just one year after saying, "I do," and now, we know why. Anderson's most recent husband — who used to work as her bodyguard — reportedly turned out to be "unkind" and "unsupportive."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Lily James
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Rick Salomon
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Pamela Anderson
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson’s Sons ‘Extremely Supportive’ Of Split From Dan Hayhurst: ‘Glad’ She’s Home

The ‘Baywatch’ star’s boys are glad to get spend more time with their mom after her breakup from Dan Hayhurst. Pamela Anderson‘s sons just want the best for their mom! Following her divorce from Dan Hayhurst, the 54-year-old actress’s sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan Lee, 24, are glad that she’s going to be closer to home to spend more time with her. Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that both boys, whom she had with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, just want to see their mom “happy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Island#Canada#Hulu
Cosmopolitan

Lily James says her transformation into Pamela Anderson was 'liberating'

Cinderella star Lily James has opened up about what it was like to film her upcoming series Pam & Tommy, revealing that the intense transformation process into nineties icon Pamela Anderson was "liberating". Speaking in a cover star interview with Porter magazine, Lily got real about how she was transformed...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pamela Anderson’s Impressive Net Worth Comes From Modeling and Acting: Learn More About Her Career!

Born to be a star! Pamela Anderson has been in the spotlight since the late 1980s after getting her start as a Playboy model. Although the Ladysmith, Canada, native leads a more low-key lifestyle these days, Pamela is still regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest icons — and her net worth proves it. As of 2022, the Baywatch alum is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about Pamela’s career and how she makes money, keep reading.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Pamela Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PAMELA ANDERSON FILES FOR DIVORCE: Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, are calling it quits after just one year of marriage. Rolling Stone reported on Thursday (Jan. 20th) that the Baywatch actress is filing for divorce in her native Canada where they have been living since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020. A source told the outlet that the brief relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that died out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Viewers shocked as Elle Fanning transforms into Michelle Carter for new series about ‘texting-suicide’ case

Viewers have been shocked by Elle Fanning’s “uncanny” transformation for her role as Michelle Carter.Fanning will star in an eight-episode series based on the true story of Carter who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III.The pair met in 2012 and built a relationship over the next two years through thousands of text messages before Roy, who had depression during that time, died by suicide in July 2014.It was revealed that in the time leading up to his death, Carter had urged Roy to take his own life, including offering advice on...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Why Heidi Klum Got Anxious Over Her Snoop Dogg Collaboration

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is adding “singer” to her résumé. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about singing for the first time with Snoop Dogg on a song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She shared, “I’m pinching, pinching myself. I can’t believe this is happening to me… because I’m obsessed with Snoop Dogg.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy