You Can’t Accuse Us of Restricting the Voting Rights of Black Americans If We Aren’t Counting Them as Americans

By Bobbie Armstrong
McSweeney's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Democrats love to go on and on about how voting rights are being threatened. They say Republicans are making a coordinated and concerted effort to restrict the rights of voters, specifically voters of color. But if you look at the statistics, you’ll see that’s just not...

www.mcsweeneys.net

Comments / 8

Mark Watkins
5d ago

hes not restricting the voting rights of black Americans he's restricting the voting rights of anyone who doesn't want him and his cronies in power. which is most of America. they are making a push to move the United States towards communism... he might succeed

Reply
4
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jefferson Davis
Washington Post

Black voters are frustrated. But we can’t afford to sit out elections.

Recently, a young Black woman told me that her peers are frustrated. Young Black people, she said, are angry that no new voting rights bills have become law, and that they once again will have to get their relatives to stand in line for hours to vote for the Democrats to whom they gave the White House, the House and the Senate and got no ballot protections in return. Democrats’ renewed calls to out-organize and outvote fall flat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

'Shockingly Racist': Mitch McConnell Slammed For Not Considering African Americans As American In Comment

After Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to protect and expand voting rights, Mitch McConnell let everyone know what he really feels. The Kentucky GOP senate minority leader spoke to reporters on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation. He was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls prior to November’s midterm elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Actually Just Suggested That 'American' Means 'Not Black'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had just spent the week playing a big role alongside his GOP colleagues in tanking Democrats’ efforts to secure federal protections for voting rights nationwide. Voters of color are particularly concerned about how difficult it may become to participate in American democracy. Speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy blasts 'racial demagoguery' from Biden, Harris: 'Americans are getting pretty tired of it'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday Republicans and many American voters are getting tired of President Biden and Democrats calling them racists for not supporting their election reform bill and other agenda items. Kennedy responded on "The Faulkner Focus" to a remark from Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who said that "in some respects" the United States is presided over by a "racist Senate"
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
CONGRESS & COURTS

