Clean Energy

Raise a Glass to Healthy Energy!

By Jennifer Joseph
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe performance and energy drink market once had a fairly niche customer base (i.e. gamers, people looking to stay awake studying or partying, and athletes), and these caffeine-loaded beverages have long held a decidedly unhealthy reputation. However, the market has expanded exponentially in recent years—and created a major opportunity for those...

wholefoodsmagazine.com

wholefoodsmagazine.com

HempFusion CBD Achieves Self-Affirmed GRAS; Company Prepares NDIN

Denver, CO—HempFusion Wellness has announced that its exclusive and proprietary hemp-derived CBD extract has achieved self-affirmed GRAS, which the company expects to drive significant incremental revenue growth at retail, according to a press release. “Self-affirmed GRAS status is a major milestone that only a select few highly responsible CBD...
INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Spoon Guru Launches Platform to Help Customers Make Healthy Choices

AI nutrition technology company Spoon Guru has launched Health+, which uses behavior science to empower consumers to make choices that are both healthy and beneficial for the planet. Health+ allows customers to set goals for consuming healthier and more sustainable products, and then helps customers meet those goals by identifying...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Ubuntoo Releases “Plastic Promises” Report

Atlanta, GA—Ubuntoo has released their report Plastic Promises, published in collaboration with data analytics group Brandscrapes Worldwide. The inaugural report was conducted to measure corporate ambition and action on reducing plastic packaging. The report allows companies to benchmark their plastic sustainability goals and accomplishments against 176 companies across 17...
ENVIRONMENT
wholefoodsmagazine.com

2022 Heart Health Update

“Cardiovascular disease, a variety of conditions that affect the heart, is the world’s number one health threat,” says Trisha Sugarek MacDonald, BS, MS, Sr. Director of R&D, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation. “Moreover, it will likely remain so because of the impact of COVID-19 on the cardiovascular system and our nation’s people, as discussed by the American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all.” Sugarek MacDonald references points made by Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, President of the American Heart Association and Chair of Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who said: “Research shows that COVID-19 can cause heart and vascular damage directly. But the indirect effects of the pandemic can affect overall cardiovascular health as well, because most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable with appropriate medical treatment and healthy lifestyle behaviors. We’d made tremendous progress in those areas over the last two decades but have seen much of that progress go out the window since COVID-19 hit.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Nutrition#Mckinsey Company#B Vitamins#Vitamin#Americans#Cagr#Brand Marketing
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Immune Market in 2022: What you need to know now

Omicron, flurona, IHU…as I write this, these are the COVID concerns dominating news headlines. By the time you read this? Who knows. What we do know is that the impact of the pandemic has changed the way consumers purchase health foods and nutritional supplements, and as we begin to live in a “new normal,” the way shoppers and the industry think about immunity is shifting.
HEALTH
pulse2.com

Digital Mental Healthy Company Little Otter Raises $22 Million In Funding

Digital mental health company Little Otter recently announced it raised $22 million in funding. These are the details. Little Otter — the first digital mental health company to provide tools and treatment for both children and their families — recently announced the close of its $22 million Series A fundraise. Launched in May 2020 by mother-daughter team Rebecca Egger and Dr. Helen Egger, Little Otter is based on the principle that the children’s mental health crisis can only be addressed by treating the whole family through scalable, precision technology available to everyone.
MENTAL HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Herb of the Month: Stevia

A little-to no-calorie sweetener that has been known since the 16th century, the stevia plant is originally native to Brazil and Paraguay, but you will find it grown widely in both China and Japan. Stevia has gained popularity as a natural alternative to high calorie (and unhealthy) sugar in foods and beverages.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
FOX4 News Kansas City

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckscountyherald.com

Banning all energy sources will raise cost

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

The Natural View: Catching Up With Shaheen Majeed

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Heather Wainer of WholeFoods Magazine touch base with Shaheen Majeed to find out what the industry veteran is up to now. Tune in to hear about Shaheen’s new role as CEO of three key subsidiaries of BGG World (BGG), plus more of the positive goals and projects that are helping to make a difference in the industry. And don’t miss their forecast for what’s to come for the industry as a whole in the years ahead.
ECONOMY
theenergymix.com

New Smart Glass Technologies Could Boost Buildings’ Energy Efficiency

The day of the sun-powered house may soon be at hand, with two recent papers introducing new technologies to allow the building itself—rather than the solar panels attached to it—to produce heating and cooling. Singapore scientists have fashioned a smart glass window coating that can help keep the...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY

