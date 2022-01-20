Raise a Glass to Healthy Energy!

“Cardiovascular disease, a variety of conditions that affect the heart, is the world’s number one health threat,” says Trisha Sugarek MacDonald, BS, MS, Sr. Director of R&D, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation. “Moreover, it will likely remain so because of the impact of COVID-19 on the cardiovascular system and our nation’s people, as discussed by the American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all.” Sugarek MacDonald references points made by Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, President of the American Heart Association and Chair of Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who said: “Research shows that COVID-19 can cause heart and vascular damage directly. But the indirect effects of the pandemic can affect overall cardiovascular health as well, because most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable with appropriate medical treatment and healthy lifestyle behaviors. We’d made tremendous progress in those areas over the last two decades but have seen much of that progress go out the window since COVID-19 hit.”

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO