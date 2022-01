“Weekend at Bernie’s” was a crazy movie. The movie is about two guys who find an error at their job and report it to their boss, Bernie. Bernie thanks them and invites them to his beach house where he intends to kill them, but he is killed by an assassin first. When the two guys get there, they feel like they must pretend Bernie is alive and it just gets crazy from there. They carry a lifeless body around for the whole movie pretending he is alive. I will admit that I was not a fan of the movie “Week-end at Bernie’s” mostly because it seemed silly and unbelievable to me. Unfortunately, a couple of guys in Carlow, Ireland decided to give it a try in real life.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO