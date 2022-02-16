AmericaninLos Feliz

The food at Editor Pizza—mostly pasta, salads, and pizza—is all various levels of good. But it’s also not the biggest reason to come here. We really like this place because it’s casual yet stylish, fun but not cosplaying as a nightclub, and (for the neighborhood it's in) reasonably priced. That kind of restaurant is an exceedingly rare breed in South Beach. So you should definitely have this place on your radar for a weeknight dinner with friends, a date, or splitting an impressively large fettuccine bolognese and having a few negronis before a night out. The restaurant is located inside the Urbanica Hotel, and has a narrow dining room that feels like a classic bistro. The indoor/outdoor space has high ceilings, warm lighting that'll hide the pimple that decided to make its debut three hours before dinner, and curtains on the windows, so you won’t get distracted by tourists racing their rental cars up and down 5th Street.

