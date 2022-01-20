ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes wary of Bills' safeties Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDVpM_0dr3xcHA00

Josh Allen won’t be the only dynamic player that the Kansas City Chiefs have to account for on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The versatile safeties in the Bills’ secondary came up twice in Wednesday’s media availability session. Both Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the game-breaking abilities of Buffalo’s veteran safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, telling reporters they are well aware of the threat posed by the All-Pro tandem.

“I’d say they’re one of the better ones in the league,” Reid said. “They’re great communicators. They can get everybody lined up where they need to get them lined up, they can cover, and they can tackle.”

Hyde’s range was put on display during Buffalo’s wild-card win over the New England Patriots, with an impressive interception of Mac Jones. He also had a pick-six in the first meeting between Kansas City and Buffalo this season.

Speaking from experience, Mahomes echoed his coach’s assessment in his comments on Wednesday and expounded on what makes the Bills’ safeties so hard to deal with.

“They’re very smart, very athletic, and really have an understanding for what they want to do as a defense,” Mahomes explained. “They’re two Pro Bowl-caliber players. It’s hard to get two safeties like that on the same team and they play well off of each other. They know how to kind of rock the two high shells to go to one high, they both can play up top or down low so it’s a tremendous challenge to try to get a read for what they’re doing. I mean they have two great players in the back end that can really do a great job of disrupting what you want to do as an offense so have to account for both of them on every single play.”

If what they said on Wednesday is any indication, the Chiefs are in for a whale of a fight against Buffalo on Sunday and could be up against a wall offensively for the first time in the playoffs. Hyde and Poyer won’t make it easy on Mahomes, and identifying the presnap tendencies of the safety duo could be key in the offense’s ability to find success in the divisional round.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Slight Frontrunner Emerging for Vikings GM Job

Nothing is settled for the Minnesota Vikings choosing a new general manager or head coach, but a frontrunner for general manager is subtly emerging. The Vikings capped the first round of GM interviews on Thursdays, likely moving to the next phase of second interviews. Additionally, the New York Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Buffalo Bills front office on Friday, wiping one name off the board for GM-needy organizations.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement. Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate. According to a report...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
CBS Sports

Three reasons the Chiefs will beat Bills in AFC Divisional Round: Patrick Mahomes blasts off in a big way

Few things hit as hard as an NFL rematch with glory on the line, and that's exactly what we have coming in the AFC Divisional Round, when the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. The latter is looking to avenge their playoff exit from a year ago, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. sent Josh Allen and his band of merry men back to Buffalo with a 38-24 loss in the AFC Championship. It was a tough loss for a player like wideout Stefon Diggs, who took extra time watching the Chiefs celebrate so that memory and feeling of disappointment could be used as motivation -- should the two meet again in similar circumstances.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
Sporting News

Who is Patrick Mahomes' brother? Meet Jackson Mahomes, the controversial TikTok star

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is attempting to reach his third consecutive Super Bowl this season. But Patrick isn't the only Mahomes making headlines. Patrick's younger brother, 21-year-old Jackson, has become quite the celebrity himself, but not always for good reasons. What started out as a silly, sometimes funny TikTok career has turned into a sometimes controversial path for Jackson.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Bieniemy explains Chiefs' RB situation heading into playoff tilt with Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are still sorting out their running back situation ahead of their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City has dealt with some injuries at the running back position of their past few weeks, with their top two options at the position dealing with injuries. After two consecutive days where he was a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 15, Chiefs starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is trending in the right direction.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy