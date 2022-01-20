Oriental Wok shares recipes for a Year of the (Bengal) Tiger spread

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO