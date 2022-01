Most tax-exempt nonprofits must file a 990 form with the Internal Revenue Service every year, typically in mid-May. The 990 is purely informational. Nonprofits commit to serve an “approved purpose” – such as fighting bigotry, protecting animal welfare or sheltering the homeless – and meeting other eligibility rules. In exchange, they generally don’t pay taxes on the donations they receive or other sources of income. But they must file either this 12-page form or a shorter version of it, in which they report information about their finances, leadership and activities. The IRS needs this information to verify that nonprofits should keep their...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO