Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobusinessworld.com
RBI Launches Digital Rupee Pilot Across 13 Cities
RBI, India's central bank, has announced the launch of the first digital rupee retail pilot, which will start in four Indian cities and expand to nine more. The RBI is in the last stages of preparing for the rollout of the digital rupee pilot. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDFC First Bank are among the participants in the pilot. In the trial, each bank will test CBDC with 10,000 to 50,000 users. All the country's commercial banks are expected to participate at some point.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Avalanche to Boost Alibaba Cloud Services in Asia
A division of Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce corporation, Alibaba Cloud, plans to upgrade its cloud infrastructure technology to support Alibaba Node-as-a-Service. Alibaba Cloud's partnership with Avalanche will enable users to launch validator nodes on Avalanche's blockchain platform in Asia. For developers anticipating significant peak-hour resource demands. Approximately 2 million transactions are processed daily by Avalanche, which currently hosts over 1,200 validators.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Block.one CEO Become the Largest Silvergate Shareholder
A filing with the SEC indicates that Block.one's CEO, who created the EOSIO cryptocurrency and EOS coin, has acquired a stake in Silvergate Capital, the parent company of Silvergate Bank, a crypto-fiat gateway system. Brendan Blumer, CEO of EOS developer Block.one, bought 9.3% of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) and...
Comments / 0