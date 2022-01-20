RBI, India's central bank, has announced the launch of the first digital rupee retail pilot, which will start in four Indian cities and expand to nine more. The RBI is in the last stages of preparing for the rollout of the digital rupee pilot. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDFC First Bank are among the participants in the pilot. In the trial, each bank will test CBDC with 10,000 to 50,000 users. All the country's commercial banks are expected to participate at some point.

