People On The Move

Cover picture for the articleSara Staha is a labor, employment and benefits attorney...

bizjournals

Women-owned businesses caught between Omicron, labor shortage

The dual pressures of the Omicron variant and the ongoing labor shortage are turning up the pressure on women-owned businesses. Payroll provider Gusto partnered with the National Association of Women Business Owners to survey more than 1,000 women business owners about their experiences filling open positions in the current labor market. It found 40% of women business owners who posted an open position in the second half of 2021 had trouble filling the role, with that number rising to 47% in the Midwest and lowest in the Northeast and West at 37%.
bizjournals

St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
bizjournals

Atlanta Inno to honor 22 Startups to Watch in 2022

Atlanta’s startup ecosystem is seeing growth like never before. Record amounts of venture capital are pouring into local companies. New resources are popping up for entrepreneurs. Five startups surpassed $1 billion valuations last year.
NewsBreak
NBC News

Covid made millions quit their jobs. Many probably should've stayed put a little longer.

When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
bizjournals

Piedmont Medical exec chosen as CEO of new Fort Mill hospital

Chris Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Rock Hill-based Piedmont Medical Center, will take over as CEO at the new Fort Mill hospital later this year. Fort Mill Medical Center is slated to open in September. Mitchell will officially take over then. The 100-bed, 200,000-square-foot hospital is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21. Construction started last spring, following a 15-year battle among four health systems to gain state approval for the project. Piedmont Medical, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), won out over Charlotte's Atrium Health to secure approval in 2019.
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
