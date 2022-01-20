Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night

Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was arrested overnight on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office, arrested Gay at 10:30 p.m. on a Class B misdemeanor criminal damage charge of less than $1,000. Per the court filing, Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, a wall, a door frame and more items.

Gay’s marketing representative, Maxx Lepselter, shared more information on the circumstances surrounding the arrest. Here is the full statement via Fox 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz:

“Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called the cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vaccum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues.”

Gay, 23, is currently being held in the Johnson County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. He’ll miss Thursday’s practice as a result.

The Chiefs claim to be aware of Gay’s arrest, but they have no further comment at this time. We’ll likely hear more from team representatives during Thursday’s media availability. Kansas City, of course, is gearing up to host the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in an elimination game.

As with any arrest, Gay will be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and could see a fine or suspension.