Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was arrested overnight on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office, arrested Gay at 10:30 p.m. on a Class B misdemeanor criminal damage charge of less than $1,000. Per the court filing, Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, a wall, a door frame and more items.

Gay’s marketing representative, Maxx Lepselter, shared more information on the circumstances surrounding the arrest. Here is the full statement via Fox 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz:

“Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called the cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vaccum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues.”

Gay, 23, is currently being held in the Johnson County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. He’ll miss Thursday’s practice as a result.

The Chiefs claim to be aware of Gay’s arrest, but they have no further comment at this time. We’ll likely hear more from team representatives during Thursday’s media availability. Kansas City, of course, is gearing up to host the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in an elimination game.

As with any arrest, Gay will be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and could see a fine or suspension.

WGAU

Bulldog player arrested on criminal property damage charges

There are charges that include criminal damage to property for a Georgia Bulldog football player: William Mote is a sophomore center and long snapper from Hoover Alabama. Athens-Clarke County Police say he tried to kick in a door at what turned out to be the offices of a law firm on College Avenue in downtown Athens, apparently believing it be the door to his apartment.
ATHENS, GA
WIBW

Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
State
Kansas State
defpen

Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Arrested, Charged With Property Damage

Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Wille Gay is days away from a showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense. Unfortunately, his status for Sunday’s game has been put in jeopardy after a run-in with police on Wednesday evening. Adam Teicher of ESPN has reported that Gay was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas on Wednesday night and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage. Now, he must appear before a judge in court this Thursday. According to Gigstad Law Office, LLC in Kansas, Gay’s current charge carries a potential sentence of up to six months in jail.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
ESPN

Despite midweek arrest, Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday, Andy Reid says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will play in Sunday's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Andy Reid said. Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. He had been arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, and spent the night in county jail.
NFL
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Crime Ring Indicted

For close readers, the case against an ALLEGED crew of prolific local crooks is important inasmuch as it reminds locals that this town is also home to big time crooks in addition to world class ballers. Here's the money line . . . "It took local, state and federal investigators...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Man critically wounded in shooting Tuesday near 27th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening near 27th Street and Prospect Avenue, Kansas City police said. The shooting was reported at 6:33 p.m. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. No other details about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police successfully identify woman found injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — UPDATE: KCK police say they have successfully identified the woman. Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking the public for help identifying a woman they took to a hospital. Officers say they found her as she was suffering a medical emergency, but they don't have any...
KANSAS CITY, KS
