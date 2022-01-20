ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

UNBSJ: Let’s Talk Science

By Editor
thebaron.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Talk Science (LTS) UNBSJ is an outreach program that provides creative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to the youth of Saint John, New Brunswick and the surrounding area. Their goal is to provide fun educational learning for youth aimed to entice students to continue education...

thebaron.ca

Comments / 0

Related
unomaha.edu

KEES: Let's Talk Credit

Mar 8, 2022 04:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Knowledge. Engagement. Empowerment. Sustainability. Join us for free virtual financial seminars brought to you by CBA and Wells Fargo. These free seminars are designed for students and community members interested in planning for their financial futures. No need to register...
OMAHA, NE
Go Valley Kids

Let’s Talk about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids!

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room—or maybe it’s not an elephant at all for you. Sometimes at Go Valley Kids, we need to discuss things that are not easy and that we may not all agree on. Still, it’s important to us that we move forward in our mission to bring resources and information to empower families to lead happy, healthy lives.
NEENAH, WI
lanthorn.com

GV University Counseling Center says ‘Let’s Talk’

Grand Valley State University students can receive free, informal consultations this semester through University Counseling Center’s (UCC) “Let’s Talk” meetings. These meetings are offered to all students as an avenue for those who want to learn more about the benefits of counseling and the services available at GVSU.
COLLEGES
rockproducts.com

Let’s Talk About Sand

Jan. 21, 2022 – A recent article about sand in Discover is a bit of an anomaly. Like many articles of this ilk, the author sounds the alarm about an international shortage of sand, but smartly makes the point that “given how reliant we are on it, putting a stop to mining in its entirety is impossible — and it wouldn’t be the solution either. She goes on to state that “to meet increasing global demand without harming the environment, closely monitoring and regulating sand resources is necessary” and proposes the “use of sand from Greenland’s melting ice sheet – which occurs due to climate change – to meet global demand” as well as “creating technologies to make desert sand usable and replacing natural sand with crushed rock sand, rice husk ash or recycled plastic.” Good ideas, but what about the cost and logistics of doing so? The only thing I didn’t see is reducing the permitting burden and opening up a greater harvest of existing sand resources already in place.” But the article is a start.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unb#Science Project#Volunteers#Science Fair#Unbsj#Indigenous#Lts#Instagram#Ltsunbsj
doppleronline.ca

It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day: Keep listening

Now more than ever, people need mental health support. The annual Bell Let’s Talk Day aims to both end the stigma surrounding mental illness and mental health struggles and raise funds for mental health research and support. On Bell Let’s Talk Day, this year on Jan. 26, Bell donates...
MENTAL HEALTH
850wftl.com

Let’s Talk Safe Money Hosted by Len Strickler

Join LS Financial Group on the show Let’s Talk Safe Money to learn more about how they can assist you with your retirement money and keeping it safe. To Assist Retirees in Getting Out of The Wall Street Casino and Into Safe Money!. Our many decades of experience in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Vegan cookbooks

Chef Lillian Cumic has been creating plant-based recipes for over 20 years. She is a vegan chef and cooking instructor from Sydney, Australia, and lived in Sendai, Japan, for 30 years, working in the food industry and refining her love of vegan cooking.
RECIPES
wschronicle.com

Let’s Talk Religion: Connecting with God during the pandemic

Wow, it’s hard to believe that we have been in this pandemic for almost two years. During this time, we have had to adjust to many things and one of them was not being able to go inside the walls of the church. As the religion reporter for The...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
92.7 The Block

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Single Girlfriends

As we jump into 2022, let’s talk about dating, specifically some of the toxic dating trends singles are enduring and how we avoid getting stuck in those love traps. MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway has a girl talk with Radio One Richmond, Marketing Coordinator, Anissa. She’s a single millennial with a heart for God, self-care, and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
thedp.com

​​Jesse Zhang | Let’s talk about the viral Wharton tweet

You’ve all seen the viral tweet. But in case you missed it, on Jan. 19, 2022, legal studies and business ethics professor Nina Strohminger at the Wharton School tweeted that 25% of her students thought that the annual income of average American workers is over six figures, and one of them even thought it was $800k. She then commented by replying to her own tweet, “really not sure what to make of this.”
CHINA
Michigan Daily

Arts, Interrupted: Let’s Talk Talk

In this episode, the arts crew gathers, in the studio (finally), to talk talk. No, not the 80s band. We’re talking about slang, the online dialect, emojis, and even talking to aliens!
ENTERTAINMENT
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

Today’s Harvest Academy Let’s Talk Indianola features Superintendent Art Sathoff recapping the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Post

‘Let’s just talk about it’: Trumbull groups to talk mental health

TRUMBULL — Even though she was in a meeting about numerous issues, Kiersten Naumann said mental health was on everyone’s mind. Naumann, program coordinator with TPAUD, Trumbull's Prevention Partnership, said she met with some of TPAUD’s partners about other issues. During informal conversations, she found they all had the same concerns.
TRUMBULL, CT
World Economic Forum

The secret of the 'super-agers': why some people remain sharp in their later years

Researchers at Harvard are investigating 'super-agers' - elderly people whose sharp minds avoid typical age-related declines. They found that the visual cortices of the super-agers' brains maintained youthful activity patterns. Here, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Alexandra Touroutoglou, explains their discoveries. Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital are...
HEALTH
icpl.org

Let's Talk Books

Then you might just be interested in ICPL's "Let's Talk Books" group. Not quite a book group, Let's Talk Books is actually a series of casual conversations about books. Like-minded readers who meet to share our favorite reads and get suggestions from others. We meet the 2nd and 4th Tuesday...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MIX 107.9

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Single Girlfriends

As we jump into 2022, let’s talk about dating, specifically some of the toxic dating trends singles are enduring and how we avoid getting stuck in those love traps. MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway has a girl talk with Radio One Richmond, Marketing Coordinator, Anissa. She’s a single millennial with a heart for God, self-care, and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sedona.Biz

Let’s Talk About Love

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Let’s talk about love. Love may just be one of the most misunderstood words ever. What passes for love, is misunderstood, underestimated, personalized, reified, compartmentalized and often exploited. Love for most, is transactional. If you give me what I want and need, I will love you. If you don’t, I won’t. [...] The post Let’s Talk About Love appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy