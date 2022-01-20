ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Weekly Clubs and Societies series: Club 3:16

By Keila Gallardo
thebaron.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baron is hosting a weekly series introducing readers to the clubs and societies on campus here at UNB Saint John. The Club 3:16 is a brand-new society at UNB Saint John and it focuses on bringing together students devoted to Christianity. Society’s activities and...

thebaron.ca

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Faith leaders around North Texas gathered virtually on January 20 to show support for Congregation Beth Israel, the four survivors of the hostage standoff and the law enforcement community that rushed to help. “In moments like these, all of humanity, we are one people,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, who was one of the hostages. The FBI director said agents are continuing to investigate why Malik Akram specifically targeted the synagogue. Meanwhile two men are under arrest in England as part of the investigation, but authorities haven’t released details about their connection to the incident. Leaders in different religious communities are now showing their support and offering up prayers for healing. “This is a moment to stand as one against hatred, terroristic threats and violence,” said Bishop Edward Burns with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “We pray that God keeps united in a world where peace will triumph and love will persevere through the evils of ignorance and hate,” said Brother Safi Khan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Clubs and organizations

President Cathy Jo Littleton Wahl called to order the Jan. 7 meeting of Jacksonville Rotary Club at noon at Hamilton’s. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and” America” was sung. The Reflection was given by Cathy Jo Littleton Wahl. Volunteers were thanked, including Samantha Boston, Sarah Shellhammer,...
HAMILTON, IL
Poteau Daily News & Sun

A busy week for this Lions Club member

Last Saturday was one of my favorite activities as I worked the 78th Southeast Oklahoma Area Livestock Show. I had the privilege of the announcing duties. I always enjoy interacting with our youth as I believe these will be our future leaders. The Lions Club has been a longtime sponsor of this show.
POLITICS
stljewishlight.org

Chesterfield Chabad starts five-part book club series

Chabad of Chesterfield will host a hybrid five-part book club series. Meetings will take place on the third Tuesday evening of the month at 7 p.m. starting on Jan. 25. Community connection, conversation and discussions will be led by Rabbi Avi and Chanala Rubenfeld, co-directors of Chabad of Chesterfield. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#New Society#Baron#Unb#The Club 3 16#Instagram
Daily Princetonian

Eating clubs prepare for partially in-person Street Week

Princeton’s eating clubs will offer bickerees a variety of in-person and virtual options for this spring’s Street Week amid a return to campus marked by developing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruitment events are set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, even as the University’s 20-person capacity...
PRINCETON, NJ
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Book Partners launches book-club series

(Jan. 10, 2022) Nantucket Book Partners – Mitchell’s Book Corner and Nantucket Bookworks – has launched the Nantucket Book Clubs to connect and collaborate with the island community. It reached out to nonprofits, businesses and community members to pick books to read and discuss together in 2022...
NANTUCKET, MA
skiddle.com

The Domino Club

6:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Duo celebrates partnerships. Every week the Domino stage is taken over by an outstanding duo. Live music starts at 9pm. Ruby is the frontwoman of the critically acclaimed Submotion Orchestra﻿. No advance tickets are available to purchase for this event. If you are...
MUSIC
ABC Action News

Walking Club Walker of the Week: Sharon

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay. Every week, Sarah Phinney highlights a...
INSTAGRAM
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD
abilenetx.gov

Creative Club

Be a part of the new Creative Club at your Main Library, designed for kids of all ages to be a part of. We’ll host these sessions during ArtWalk Night, and each session will feature art activities inspired by children’s stories. This evening will feature the book “Snowmen at Night” and then we’ll supply the materials for you to make a snowglobe thaumatrope, which is a fun optical illusion toy. Don’t miss out on this new monthly club offering at your library!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Shell Club seminar, more

At 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 14-30. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A couple celebrates their anniversary with dinner out, but will the marriage survive the service? A wacky waiter insinuates his way into their meal and their lives, and they find themselves examining their relationship deeply before the hors d'oeuvres are done. By Wendy McLeod ("And So It Goes"). Kevin Hendricks directs.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
pdjnews.com

Fire Chief Russell Brand guest speaker at weekly Lions club meeting

Perry Lions Club hosted their weekly meeting Thursday, Jan. 20 at noon. Lion member Shane Leach led the meeting in the pledge of allegiance while Mandy Snyder offered a prayer. Student Lions Justin Venard and Macy Koch began the meeting with the student report that included: •Thursday, Jan. 21 Perry Wrestling dualed against Perkins. •Perry Wrestling dualed in a tournament against Sallisaw…
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy