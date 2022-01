Disney just released some new details about D23 Expo 2022. Things are going to be a little bit different this year as there will be a physical show in Hall D23. But, alongside that will be the option to stream panels and livestreams from the comfort of your homes. The company is also partnering with Visa for this year's efforts. As a result, cardholders who pay for their D23 experience will have an exclusive 24 hour pre-sale for both one-day and three-day tickets. There's a lot to unpack as Walt Disney's plane is being restored for the event. Mousequerade costume contests are back and fans are excited about the possibility of an in-person event. It all gets started with that pre-sale on January 19. Check out more information down below:

AMAZON ・ 10 DAYS AGO