Poor Boys

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
Okay, so picture walking into Subway. Except behind the glass, in the place where the processed meats and other fillings usually are, there are options like...

The Infatuation

Fish

Perfect For: Day Drinking Impressing Out of Towners Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. If you ever have guests in town and are trying to get them to give up their quaint New England hamlet, their chemical dependence on Dunkin’ Donuts, and their inexplicable love of anything Mark Wahlburg puts on this great earth, take them to Fish for lunch on a Saturday in February. Things start to look a little bit better on this side of the country once you’ve experienced some Sausalito seafood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Spud Fish & Chips

One of the best things about this seafood shack on Alki is all of the old pictures and maps hanging on the wall showing how West Seattle looked back when the restaurant first opened in 1935. A lot has happened since then, like the second story they added (oh, and also the internet).
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Dama

Perfect For: Birthdays Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails First/Early in the Game Dates. Getting dressed up can be a miserable process. Not just because it takes you forever to brush your hair in a way that hides the fact that you fell asleep eating Oreos on the couch today. But because deep down, you know you’ll inevitably run into someone you vaguely know, who will be wearing some hooded sequined pantsuit they put together five minutes before they walked out the door.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There’s a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There’s a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you’ll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn’t a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you’re in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Kingston#Food Drink
The Infatuation

Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there’s no place like home, it was obvious she hadn’t been to Thai Diner. Dot’s not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there’s no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Piccino

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Lunch Special Occasions Walk-Ins Planning a special occasion dinner can sometimes take a bit of effort, like making reservations a month ahead. Which is why Piccino is a beloved spot. The Italian-inspired Californian restaurant in the Dogpatch always guarantees a lovely evening filled with good pizza and wine. More importantly, it’s a beautiful place where it’s always easy to grab a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Providence

Perfect For: Celebrity Sightings Corporate Cards Drinking Good Wine Fine Dining Impressing Out of Towners Unique Dining Experience. Every big, fancy house has a statement piece. It’s usually an abstract painting you notice when you walk in, or a headless statue in the courtyard, or just a giant piece of twisted metal with aggressively sexual overtones. You don’t fully understand it, but you have feelings about it. You’ll make a comment about it at the dinner table, think about it when you brush your teeth, and see it in your dreams. Providence is LA’s statement piece.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Infatuation

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining Special Occasions. We’re always looking for new and exciting places to eat. But from time to time, we need to take a step back. Trendy restaurants aren’t always the best choice. Say, when your parents are in town, and you need familiar food, reliable quality, and a plethora of alcohol. You need Hugo’s.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Supreme

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Drinking Good Cocktails Late Night Eats. Every coming-of-age sitcom has an episode about “fitting in.” The main character does everything possible to be a carbon copy of the other popular kids at school, something goes wrong, and they ultimately learn the hard way that it’s better to just be yourself. Then some inspirational music swells and they hug Bob Saget.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

26 Beach Cafe

26 Beach isn’t concerned with healthy things like scrambled egg whites and acai bowls. What it is concerned with is French toast (there’s a 20-item long menu of them) and something called a pasta scramble (which is, indeed, scrambled eggs and pasta). While we can’t say we’ve tried the pasta scramble, we can tell you that the French toast is an excellent way to eat your hangover away. There can be a wait on weekends, and the crowd is definitely here for a good time, but sometimes that’s just what you need.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Vernick Food & Drink

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Date Night Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar Fine Dining Outdoor/Patio Situation Small Plates Special Occasions. Doing a lot things at once is hard. Doing a lot of things at once, and doing them...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Duck Inn

Perfect For: Date Night Day Drinking Outdoor/Patio Situation. On the corner of Eleanor and Loomis just off the Chicago River, the first thing you’ll notice about The Duck Inn is it’s a pretty good sized cocktail lounge with a big bar. You can hang out over some drinks, or dabble in snacks like fried cheese curds with bloody mary ketchup, duck and foie tamale, and a duck fat dog. And we wouldn’t judge if that was the extent of your trip, but you’d be missing out by not hitting up the smaller main dining room in back.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ramen Takeya

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Quick Eats. By this point in your life, you probably have a group of friends with established roles. You have the childhood friend who you still love, but also sometimes ignore their calls. You have the wild friend, the one you always have a crazy time with. And then there’s the reliable friend, probably named Steve or Stephanie because those sound like safe names. You’ll always have a good time with your reliable friend, but at the same time you know your experience with that friend will be predictable.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Baker Miller

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Coffee & A Light Bite Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Serious Take-Out Operation. If everyone were as dedicated to their craft as the Millers, the world would be a better place. Hell, if everyone could eat breakfast together at Baker Miller the world would be a better place. World peace? Hey Putin, try a bite of our grits, share some oatmeal with Khamenei, and let’s sign a global peace treaty more effective than the Dayton Accords.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Globe

This classic Gables bar and restaurant is a really lovely place to slowly sip a cocktail while nodding along to an upright bass. The space feels more like a house than a bar. It has a very Shakespearean aesthetic—with Renaissance paintings all over the walls and little wooden tables scattered around the space, each with a candle in the center. They serve food, but you should come here just to drink and listen to live jazz, which they have every Saturday night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sky Cafe

Sky Cafe is a tiny spot in South Philly strip mall that serves some of the best Indonesian food in the city. The menu is long, but everything on it, from the chicken satay skewers covered in peanut sauce to the beef rendang platter, is delicious. It’s cheap, too - it’d be difficult to spend more than $15 per person on a very filling dinner here.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
