Rotation symmetry breaking in the normal state of a kagome superconductor KVSb

By Hong Li
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently discovered superconductors AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs)1,2 provide a fresh opportunity to study correlation-driven electronic phenomena on a kagome lattice. The observation of an unusual charge density wave (CDW) in the normal state of all the members of the AV3Sb5 family2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 has prompted a large effort to identify any 'hidden' broken...

Related
Nature.com

Electronic nature of charge density wave and electron-phonon coupling in kagome superconductor KVSb

The Kagome superconductors AV3Sb5 (A = K, Rb, Cs) have received enormous attention due to their nontrivial topological electronic structure, anomalous physical properties and superconductivity. Unconventional charge density wave (CDW) has been detected in AV3Sb5. High-precision electronic structure determination is essential to understand its origin. Here we unveil electronic nature of the CDW phase in our high-resolution angle-resolved photoemission measurements on KV3Sb5. We have observed CDW-induced Fermi surface reconstruction and the associated band folding. The CDW-induced band splitting and the associated gap opening have been revealed at the boundary of the pristine and reconstructed Brillouin zones. The Fermi surface- and momentum-dependent CDW gap is measured and the strongly anisotropic CDW gap is observed for all the V-derived Fermi surface. In particular, we have observed signatures of the electron-phonon coupling in KV3Sb5. These results provide key insights in understanding the nature of the CDW state and its interplay with superconductivity in AV3Sb5 superconductors.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Twofold van Hove singularity and origin of charge order in topological kagome superconductor CsVSb

The layered vanadium antimonides AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs) are a recently discovered family of topological kagome metals that exhibit a range of strongly correlated electronic phases including charge order and superconductivity. However, it is not yet understood how the distinctive electronic structure of the kagome lattice is linked to the observed many-body phenomena. Here we combine angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy and density functional theory to reveal multiple kagome-derived van Hove singularities (vHS) coexisting near the Fermi level of CsV3Sb5 and analyse their contribution to electronic symmetry breaking. The vHS are characterized by two distinct sublattice flavours (p-type and m-type), which originate, respectively, from their pure and mixed sublattice characters. These twofold vHS flavours of the kagome lattice critically determine the pairing symmetry and unconventional ground states emerging in the AV3Sb5 series. We establish that, among the multiple vHS in CsV3Sb5, the m-type vHS of the dxz/dyz kagome band and the p-type vHS of the dxy/dx2"“y2 kagome band are located very close to the Fermi level, setting the stage for electronic symmetry breaking. The former band is characterized by pronounced Fermi surface nesting, while the latter exhibits a higher-order vHS. Our work reveals the essential role of kagome-derived vHS for the collective phenomena realized in the AV3Sb5 family.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A strange metal emerges from a failed superconductor

The curious electrical resistance that gives strange metals their name has been seen in a failed superconductor, in which disorder interferes with the material’s ability to achieve zero resistance below a critical temperature. Nicholas P. Breznay is in the Department of Physics, Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, California 91711, USA.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Study reveals how to break symmetry in colloidal crystals

(Nanowerk News) Nature keeps a few secrets. While plenty of structures with low symmetry are found in nature, scientists have been confined to high-symmetry designs when synthesizing colloidal crystals, a valuable type of nanomaterial used for chemical and biological sensing and optoelectronic devices. Now, research from Northwestern University and the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Determinants of indoor carbonaceous aerosols in homes in the Northeast United States

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Little is known about sources of residential exposure to carbonaceous aerosols, which include black carbon (BC), the elemental carbon core of combustion particles, and organic compounds from biomass combustion (delta carbon). Objective. Assess the impact of residential characteristics on indoor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simultaneous evaluation of intermittency effects, replica symmetry breaking and modes dynamics correlations in a Nd:YAG random laser

Random lasers (RLs) are remarkable experimental platforms to advance the understanding of complex systems phenomena, such as the replica-symmetry-breaking (RSB) spin glass phase, dynamics modes correlations, and turbulence. Here we study these three phenomena jointly in a Nd:YAG based RL synthesized for the first time using a spray pyrolysis method. We propose a couple of modified Pearson correlation coefficients that are simultaneously sensitive to the emergence and fading out of photonic intermittency turbulent-like effects, dynamics evolution of modes correlations, and onset of RSB behavior. Our results show how intertwined these phenomena are in RLs, and suggest that they might share some common underlying mechanisms, possibly approached in future theoretical models under a unified treatment.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Electrophysiological evidence of the amodal representation of symmetry in extrastriate areas

Extrastriate visual areas are strongly activated by image symmetry. Less is known about symmetry representation at object-level rather than image-level. Here we investigated electrophysiological responses to symmetry, generated by amodal completion of partially-occluded polygon shapes. We used a similar paradigm in four experiments (N"‰="‰112). A fully-visible abstract shape (either symmetric or asymmetric) was presented for 250Â ms (t0). A large rectangle covered it entirely for 250Â ms (t1) and then moved to one side to reveal one half of the shape hidden behind (t2, 1000Â ms). Note that at t2 no symmetry could be extracted from retinal image information. In half of the trials the shape was the same as previously presented, in the other trials it was replaced by a novel shape. Participants matched shapes similarity (Exp. 1 and Exp. 2), or their colour (Exp. 3) or the orientation of a triangle superimposed to the shapes (Exp. 4). The fully-visible shapes (t0"“t1) elicited automatic symmetry-specific ERP responses in all experiments. Importantly, there was an exposure-dependent symmetry-response to the occluded shapes that were recognised as previously seen (t2). Exp. 2 and Exp.4 confirmed this second ERP (t2) did not reflect a reinforcement of a residual carry-over response from t0. We conclude that the extrastriate symmetry-network can achieve amodal representation of symmetry from occluded objects that have been previously experienced as wholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracing PRX1 cells during molar formation and periodontal ligament reconstruction

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 5 (2022) Cite this article. Neural crest-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are known to play an essential function during tooth and skeletal development. PRX1+ cells constitute an important MSC subtype that is implicated in osteogenesis. However, their potential function in tooth development and regeneration remains elusive. In the present study, we first assessed the cell fate of PRX1+ cells during molar development and periodontal ligament (PDL) formation in mice. Furthermore, single-cell RNA sequencing analysis was performed to study the distribution of PRX1+ cells in PDL cells. The behavior of PRX1+ cells during PDL reconstruction was investigated using an allogeneic transplanted tooth model. Although PRX1+ cells are spatial specific and can differentiate into almost all types of mesenchymal cells in first molars, their distribution in third molars is highly limited. The PDL formation is associated with a high number of PRX1+ cells; during transplanted teeth PDL reconstruction, PRX1+ cells from the recipient alveolar bone participate in angiogenesis as pericytes. Overall, PRX1+ cells are a key subtype of dental MSCs involved in the formation of mouse molar and PDL and participate in angiogenesis as pericytes during PDL reconstruction after tooth transplantation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Symmetries in quantum networks lead to no-go theorems for entanglement distribution and to verification techniques

Quantum networks are promising tools for the implementation of long-range quantum communication. The characterization of quantum correlations in networks and their usefulness for information processing is therefore central for the progress of the field, but so far only results for small basic network structures or pure quantum states are known. Here we show that symmetries provide a versatile tool for the analysis of correlations in quantum networks. We provide an analytical approach to characterize correlations in large network structures with arbitrary topologies. As examples, we show that entangled quantum states with a bosonic or fermionic symmetry can not be generated in networks; moreover, cluster and graph states are not accessible. Our methods can be used to design certification methods for the functionality of specific links in a network and have implications for the design of future network structures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interocular symmetry of optical coherence tomography parameters in healthy children and adolescents

Evaluation of interocular asymmetry of optical coherence tomography (OCT) parameters is important for the glaucoma and optic neuropathies. This study was performed to evaluate the interocular asymmetry of OCT parameters in healthy children and adolescents. The circumpapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness, optic nerve head (ONH) parameters, and macular ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) thickness were measured in 620 eyes of 310 healthy children and adolescents using Cirrus HD-OCT. The interocular asymmetry (right eye"“left eye) in the OCT parameters was analyzed. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation age was 10.3"‰Â±"‰3.7Â years (range 5"“17). The right eyes showed thinner superior quadrant RNFL, thicker nasal and temporal quadrant RNFL, lesser rim and disc areas, and thinner average, superior, and superonasal GCIPL than the left eyes (P"‰<"‰0.05). The 2.5th and 97.5th percentile interocular difference tolerance limits were âˆ’"‰9.0Â Î¼m and 11.0Â Î¼m for average RNFL thickness, âˆ’"‰0.21 and 0.18 for average cup-to-disc ratio, and âˆ’"‰4.0Â Î¼m and 4.0Â Î¼m for average GCIPL thickness, respectively. Interocular differences were found in RNFL thickness, ONH parameters, and GCIPL thickness in healthy children and adolescents. These findings should be considered when comparing OCT parameters between the right and left eyes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shifts in the foraging tactics of crocodiles following invasion by toxic prey

Biological invasions can modify the behaviour of vulnerable native species in subtle ways. For example, native predators may learn or evolve to reduce foraging in conditions (habitats, times of day) that expose them to a toxic invasive species. In tropical Australia, freshwater crocodiles (Crocodylus johnstoni) are often fatally poisoned when they ingest invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina). The risk may be greatest if toads are seized on land, where a predator cannot wash away the toxins before they are absorbed into its bloodstream. Hence, toad invasion might induce crocodiles to forage in aquatic habitats only, foregoing terrestrial hunting. To test this idea, we conducted standardised trials of bait presentation to free-ranging crocodiles in sites with and without invasive toads. As anticipated, crocodiles rapidly learned to avoid consuming toads, and shifted to almost exclusively aquatic foraging.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
quantamagazine.org

Symmetries Reveal Clues About the Holographic Universe

We’ve known about gravity since Newton’s apocryphal encounter with the apple, but we’re still struggling to make sense of it. While the other three forces of nature are all due to the activity of quantum fields, our best theory of gravity describes it as bent space-time. For decades, physicists have tried to use quantum field theories to describe gravity, but those efforts are incomplete at best.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Breaking down the barriers in all solid-state batteries

Solid electrolytes may overcome key technological hurdles associated with the narrow electrochemical and thermal stability of conventional lithium (Li)-ion and sodium (Na)-ion batteries. However, many solid electrolytes—ceramics in particular—also suffer from poor cycling issues and limitations in their ability to efficiently transport ions. These limitations often stem from interfaces and...
SCIENCE

