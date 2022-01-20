ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Made in Italy

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

King’s Road isn’t lacking food options, but for a place that has rustic interiors, dim lighting, and sourdough pizzas so good you’ll refuse to...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Barcino

Perfect For: Drinks & A Light Bite First/Early in the Game Dates Small Plates. If we lived in Death Valley, Dubai, or just about any other place where heat above 85 degrees didn’t require an emergency alert, Barcino would be an ideal restaurant. That’s because we can imagine wanting to come here if it was too hot to actually eat a real meal. While the tapas are good, we have yet to walk away from a dinner here satisfied.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Italianette

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch. If we’d been told that one of the best pastas in Chicago was hiding out in a glorified food court, we’d shout “Liar! Lies! Stop telling us lies!” and slam the door in that liar’s face. Or at least be a little skeptical. After all, this city has Monteverde, Spiaggia, and a lot of other fantastic Italian restaurants. But now we also have Italianette, a food stall in Fulton Galley. This place not only has the best cacio e pepe in Chicago, but also a bunch of other excellent, handmade pastas that don’t require reservations months in advance to eat.
CHICAGO, IL
givemeastoria.com

LIC’S Take On Little Italy

Tucked away in the heart of beautiful Long Island City is Levante, an Italian Restaurant & Bar with a trendy yet artisanal flair that proves to be perfect for any occasion. This “pizza-centric” spot, located just off the 7-train a few blocks away from the historic Court Square, is one of the many gems popping up in the ever-growing area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Leopold's

On our last visit to Leopold's, we got challenged to a boot chugging contest by the table next to us. It’s that kind of place. Leopold’s is San Francisco’s German-Austrian party cabin, and it's always a good time, due to an extensive and delicious beer list that makes up for the mostly forgettable food.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ramen Takeya

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Quick Eats. By this point in your life, you probably have a group of friends with established roles. You have the childhood friend who you still love, but also sometimes ignore their calls. You have the wild friend, the one you always have a crazy time with. And then there’s the reliable friend, probably named Steve or Stephanie because those sound like safe names. You’ll always have a good time with your reliable friend, but at the same time you know your experience with that friend will be predictable.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bellota

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Date Night Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Impressing Out of Towners Literally Everyone Special Occasions. We don’t really see the logic in putting massive, designed to the max, and clearly very expensive restaurants in the bottom of big tech buildings. The people that work upstairs get all the free Soylent and Kind bars they need at the office, so why would they venture to the lobby to pay for pasta or pork chops?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there’s no place like home, it was obvious she hadn’t been to Thai Diner. Dot’s not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there’s no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

La Scarola

Perfect For: Big Groups Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night First/Early in the Game Dates Literally Everyone. There may technically be better Italian food in the city, but in our technical opinion, there aren’t many places offering a better food and ambience combination than La Scarola. They are doin’ the d*mn thing when it comes to heaping portions of Italian food at affordable prices, which might as well be the technical term for being awesome.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Osteria La Madia

Perfect For: Big Groups Date Night Dinner with the Parents. Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime, when pizza’s on a bagel, you can eat pizza anytime! Two things to note here. First, La Madia does not specialize in pizza bagels, I just needed an excuse to highlight the infamous 1990’s Bagel Bites commercial. And second, why hasn’t anyone created a restaurant that serves only pizza bagels?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

RPM Steak

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Celebrity Sightings Corporate Cards Date Night Delivery Dinner with the Parents Gluten-Free Options Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining See And Be Seen Special Occasions. We were prepared to hate RPM. The idea that some fauxlebrities (an Apprentice winner and E! News anchor)...
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Dama

Perfect For: Birthdays Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails First/Early in the Game Dates. Getting dressed up can be a miserable process. Not just because it takes you forever to brush your hair in a way that hides the fact that you fell asleep eating Oreos on the couch today. But because deep down, you know you’ll inevitably run into someone you vaguely know, who will be wearing some hooded sequined pantsuit they put together five minutes before they walked out the door.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Barzotto

Perfect For: Dining Solo Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates Walk-Ins In San Francisco, finding a really great bowl of pasta for less than $20 can be harder than meeting someone who isn’t “trying to get into climbing.” Unless you head to Barzotto, a restaurant in the Mission that checks all of the boxes we want in a reliable, reasonably priced neighborhood spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Little Bad Wolf

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Drinking Good Cocktails Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates Outdoor/Patio Situation Walk-Ins Living in a place with the occasional polar vortex has given Chicagoans a deep appreciation for bars that serve comfort food. We need places to eat and drink while ignoring the fact that our cars are buried under six feet of snow. But we aren’t always looking for a winter respite - sometimes it’s actually summer and we don’t want to hang out in a dark bar decorated like a hunting lodge or eat food that you would carry with you on the Oregon Trail. That’s where Little Bad Wolf Comes in. The cool setup and unique food make this a spot that works for all weather situations.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zazas Pizzeria

Zaza’s is a casual New York-style pizza shop in Lakeview with very good pies. The crust is thin and chewy, glistens with olive oil, and provides a wonderful vehicle for Zazas’ long list of toppings. You can order by the slice or pie, with options like a sweet and spicy bacon jam, or soppressata with hot honey. For the New York-style purists, there’s also a great pepperoni (with cute little grease cups) and a white pie topped with fluffy dollops of ricotta. The restaurant is BYOB, and luckily there’s a Binny’s right across the street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown’s Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It’s all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
RESTAURANTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Italy Fashion Prada

Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces. Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan opened and closed Sunday's runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality. Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum's was set off dramatically with furry trim, while MacLachlan’s was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Infatuation

India Club

The stairs of the India Club have seen a lot. Shoes have hurriedly walked up them and slowly descended from them for over 50 years. You may well get a little tingly feeling going up them before you enter the bustling dining room, and you’ll definitely get a little tingly feeling if you go via the bar. The legendary BYOB institution at 143 Strand was originally set up by the India League, post-independence, and has long been a base for the Asian community in London for work and play. With an always-satisfying £20 set menu involving bhajis, bhuna, butter chicken and more, plus a £7 lunch deal, the remit of the India Club is and always will be for everyone.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

One Love Kitchen

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day has clearly never met us in the midst of a 2pm no-lunch hangry tantrum when we start signing off emails with ‘bye or something’. Yes, lunch is very important. It’s the meal that gets you to dinnertime. One place we love to hit up for a seriously satisfying lunch situation is One Love Kitchen, a casual Caribbean spot on Crouch Hill that went from street food stall to bricks and mortar site in the midst of the pandemic. Certified wrap artistes, their £8 jerk chicken wrap is smoky, spicy, tender, filling, and so many other things that will have you walking up the street with garlic sauce down your top and a big old smile on your face. If you’re swinging by in the evening, get involved in the curried goat or pair the brown stew fish with an episode of your favourite podcast for a top solo dinner experience. Because yes, we do think dinner is important too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The British Pantry

On a rainy day, this slightly-musty pub might make you actually think you’re in England. The menu is full of British classics like bangers and mash and fish and chips, and they’re all worth dipping out of work early for (they close at 6). On your way out, hit the market next door that sells English treats like viennese tarts and digestive biscuits, which you’ll probably need after the shepherd’s pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
