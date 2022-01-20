Made in Italy

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day has clearly never met us in the midst of a 2pm no-lunch hangry tantrum when we start signing off emails with ‘bye or something’. Yes, lunch is very important. It’s the meal that gets you to dinnertime. One place we love to hit up for a seriously satisfying lunch situation is One Love Kitchen, a casual Caribbean spot on Crouch Hill that went from street food stall to bricks and mortar site in the midst of the pandemic. Certified wrap artistes, their £8 jerk chicken wrap is smoky, spicy, tender, filling, and so many other things that will have you walking up the street with garlic sauce down your top and a big old smile on your face. If you’re swinging by in the evening, get involved in the curried goat or pair the brown stew fish with an episode of your favourite podcast for a top solo dinner experience. Because yes, we do think dinner is important too.

