By Rianne Shlebak
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pantechnicon is the sort of building you’d expect to be a huge movie set. But no, this grand building with huge columns...

Poor Boys

Okay, so picture walking into Subway. Except behind the glass, in the place where the processed meats and other fillings usually are, there are options like fresh buttermilk fried shrimps, black angus prime brisket, and cajun blackened chicken—all in a brioche sub. Next step, you pick between things like Louisiana hot, honey mustard and cajun mayo for the sauces, and you notice things like seafood platters, and ice cream floats on the menu. Yes, this New Orleans inspired spot in Kingston is a huge sandwich situation worth getting excited about. A casual dive bar feel, with tables and stools outside, this is somewhere you’ll return to again and again—if not for the brioche bun, then definitely for the cajun chips.
The Slanted Door

Perfect For: Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Gluten-Free Options People Watching. The Slanted Door is unequivocally two things: a San Francisco icon, and a “Keep Gettin’ Dem Checks” all-star. When an average restaurant’s lifespan can be measured in months, you have to applaud a place that’s managed to...
The Globe

This classic Gables bar and restaurant is a really lovely place to slowly sip a cocktail while nodding along to an upright bass. The space feels more like a house than a bar. It has a very Shakespearean aesthetic—with Renaissance paintings all over the walls and little wooden tables scattered around the space, each with a candle in the center. They serve food, but you should come here just to drink and listen to live jazz, which they have every Saturday night.
Circles + Squares

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Impressing Out of Towners Outdoor/Patio Situation Serious Take-Out Operation Walk-Ins Whether you’re in Philly, Los Angeles, or a random fishing town off the coast of Alaska, picking up pizza at most slice shops works the same way. You walk up to the counter, place an order, hand over some cash, wait, get your pizza, leave the store, then eat. It’s simple, easy, and you know exactly what to expect.
Fish

Perfect For: Day Drinking Impressing Out of Towners Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. If you ever have guests in town and are trying to get them to give up their quaint New England hamlet, their chemical dependence on Dunkin’ Donuts, and their inexplicable love of anything Mark Wahlburg puts on this great earth, take them to Fish for lunch on a Saturday in February. Things start to look a little bit better on this side of the country once you’ve experienced some Sausalito seafood.
King

How much you like a restaurant obviously depends heavily on the food. Atmosphere is important as well—but sometimes what matters most is who you’re eating with. And at King, that’s especially the case. On one visit to King, we came with someone we’re going to call a...
Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There’s a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There’s a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you’ll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn’t a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you’re in the neighborhood.
Launceston Place

Oh lovely, lovely Launceston Place. We challenge anyone to come here and not consider hiding under their white cloth table in the hopes that nobody will notice you and you can just live in this charming townhouse forever. On a quiet corner in Kensington, our favourite thing about this place is that despite serving things like pigeon with blackberry jus and duck liver parfait, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Case in point: the miniature Henry hoovers the suited servers use to clear the crumbs from your table between courses, and the confit potatoes that arrive in mini shopping trolleys. Basically, there’s a whole lot that will make you smile here, least of all the truly spectacular food that comes as part of their lunch and dinner tasting menus.
Ramen Takeya

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Quick Eats. By this point in your life, you probably have a group of friends with established roles. You have the childhood friend who you still love, but also sometimes ignore their calls. You have the wild friend, the one you always have a crazy time with. And then there’s the reliable friend, probably named Steve or Stephanie because those sound like safe names. You’ll always have a good time with your reliable friend, but at the same time you know your experience with that friend will be predictable.
Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining Special Occasions. We’re always looking for new and exciting places to eat. But from time to time, we need to take a step back. Trendy restaurants aren’t always the best choice. Say, when your parents are in town, and you need familiar food, reliable quality, and a plethora of alcohol. You need Hugo’s.
The Duck Inn

Perfect For: Date Night Day Drinking Outdoor/Patio Situation. On the corner of Eleanor and Loomis just off the Chicago River, the first thing you’ll notice about The Duck Inn is it’s a pretty good sized cocktail lounge with a big bar. You can hang out over some drinks, or dabble in snacks like fried cheese curds with bloody mary ketchup, duck and foie tamale, and a duck fat dog. And we wouldn’t judge if that was the extent of your trip, but you’d be missing out by not hitting up the smaller main dining room in back.
Leopold's

On our last visit to Leopold's, we got challenged to a boot chugging contest by the table next to us. It’s that kind of place. Leopold’s is San Francisco’s German-Austrian party cabin, and it's always a good time, due to an extensive and delicious beer list that makes up for the mostly forgettable food.
Inside Passage

Perfect For: Date Night Impressing Out-Of-Towners See And Be Seen. Inside Passage is a bar-within-a-bar, a.k.a. a speakeasy accessible through a sneaky side door inside Rumba. The hype surrounding this underwater adventure-themed cocktail establishment is intense, and if you’d like to check it out on a Friday or Saturday, you probably can’t since they’ll be booked. Weeknights are usually fair game, and you can make an online reservation to secure your 90 minutes—just barely enough time for a snack and two rounds of drinks.
Damascene Bakery

This tiny Syrian bakery on Uxbridge Road is an excellent spot for mana’eesh, takeaway wraps, and Syrian baked goods. It’s a small spot with a handful of tables, so it’s best not to come in a group. Grab a table, order a selection of their oven-baked flatbreads topped with everything from minced meat and cheese, to zaatar and halloumi, and know that you’ll leave satisfied. But if you’re looking for more of a sit-down weekday lunch and want to come in a group, you should know that you can also get their delicious mana’eesh at Ayam Zaman, a spacious Syrian restaurant down the road.
Alounak

This small but mighty Persian spot on Westbourne Grove has been serving glorious joojeh since 1995. A quarter of a century later, you’ll probably still find a queue for a table here on a Saturday night. Expect incredibly addictive freshly clay-baked taftoon bread, delicious dips, and grilled meats, and do as we do—hit this place up in a small group, start with their kashke bademjan and more bread than necessary, and move onto a mixed kebab and boneless chicken skewer to share.
Heaven Sent Chicken

You’re probably familiar with popular fried chicken joint Ezell’s. But what you might not know is that the original owner of Ezell’s doesn’t actually own it anymore. He went off to open an even better spot called Heaven Sent Chicken. Even though this chicken sits for an undetermined period of time under heat lamps, it’s still moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside at least nine times out of ten. Heat lamps will be heat lamps, after all. The macaroni and cheese is creamy and saucy, we're fans of the mashed potatoes even though we do add our own salt to it, and their rolls could be rebranded as fluffy bread pillows. It’s a great bet for a quick takeout lunch or casual dinner, but remember this, no matter whether you prefer Heaven Sent or Ezell's: the spicy breading is always better than the original.
Spud Fish & Chips

One of the best things about this seafood shack on Alki is all of the old pictures and maps hanging on the wall showing how West Seattle looked back when the restaurant first opened in 1935. A lot has happened since then, like the second story they added (oh, and also the internet).
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

