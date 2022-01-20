Damascene Bakery

Perfect For: Breakfast Coffee & A Light Bite Lunch. As far as we’re concerned, the words “cinnamon roll” are synonymous with one place, and one place only. And that is Upper Crust. We’re not just biased because we grew up on these things - we’ve visited many bakeries, in many cities, and have concluded with absolute certainty that Upper Crust Bakery makes the best cinnamon rolls in the world. These aren’t the usual doughy, obese looking-things coated in a disgusting amount of icing that make you want to sign up for Weight Watchers just looking at them. Upper Crust’s consist of layers and layers of light, airy, super fresh pastry dough coated completely in cinnamon. They’re giant, and you could easily split one. But you won’t do that, because you know better than to deprive yourself of one of the greatest sweets on the planet. Be warned: they do sell out, so don’t roll up at 3pm expecting to get your hands on one.

