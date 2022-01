E3 has given video game enthusiasts something to look forward to in the summer sever since its debut in 1995. However, the future of the show is now in serious doubt. The initial COVID outbreak led to E3 being canceled in 2020, and the following year it was converted to an online-only event. Two weeks ago, we learned that there will not be a physical event for E3 2022, and at this point, an online event is not confirmed either. If the ESA is shutting it down altogether, will it ever recover? And more importantly… should it?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO