Reviving a failed network through microscopic interventions

By Hillel Sanhedrai
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom mass extinction to cell death, complex networked systems often exhibit abrupt dynamic transitions between desirable and undesirable states. These transitions are often caused by topological perturbations (such as node or link removal, or decreasing link strengths). The problem is that reversing the topological damage, namely, retrieving lost nodes or links...

