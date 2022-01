With the holidays officially over, Adele has reclaimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Easy on Me” has now notched its eighth week atop the chart. “Easy on Me” is now officially Adele’s second-longest-running song at number one on the chart after besting the seven-week run that “Rolling in the Deep” enjoyed over a decade ago. Her song that spent the most time at the the top of the Hot 100 currently is “Hello,” which topped the chart for 10 weeks in 2015 and 2016.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO